Jacksonville woman pleads not guilty in killing of 11 ducklings; felony charges officially filed

A 64-year-old Jacksonville woman accused of deliberately running over a group of ducklings with her car has pleaded not guilty — and now faces officially filed felony charges from the state attorney’s office.

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Now experts are weighing in. Middleburg woman killed after veering lanes, hitting pickup truck head-on on the Normandy Blvd. overpass: FHPLocal News– A 64-year-old Jacksonville woman accused of deliberately running over a group of ducklings with her car has pleaded not guilty — and now facesto 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. She is scheduled to return to court on June 25. The case has drawn widespread public attention.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson confirmed her office has been flooded with responses from the community.

“More than 2,000 people have contacted our office about the prosecution of Beverly Sasberry, the woman who ran over 11 baby ducklings in Jacksonville in April,” Nelson said. “This week, we have officially filed 11 felony counts of animal cruelty against Sasberry. An experienced animal cruelty prosecutor is overseeing this case, and we will pursue it with the seriousness it deserves. Thank you for your continued interest in our work as we pursue justice always.

” According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a couple witnessed a red Honda Accord deliberately drive over a group of ducklings on Tempest Street on the city’s Westside. Investigators say Sasberry turned the vehicle around multiple times to hit the animals. When the couple confronted Sasberry days later, she told them she intentionally killed the ducks because they had made a mess in her yard, JSO said.

The couple then reported the incident to JSO and provided surveillance video showing Sasberry driving over the ducklings. Officers confirmed she was the owner of the red Honda Accord. On April 30, officers pulled Sasberry over and arrested her following an interview. She faces 11 felony counts — one for each duckling — of aggravated animal cruelty.

JSO reminded the public that animal cruelty is taken seriously.

“We do not take animal cruelty cases lightly,” officials said. “If you see someone committing a crime against an animal, please give us a call at 904.630.0500. ”Big crowds for Boaters Skip Day means big law enforcement presence on the waterJSO says identifiying human remains found in backyard could take months, if not yearsFetty Wap sends flowers to Trout Creek Academy principal after she was suspended over yearbook lyricBig weekend ahead for Crustacean Nation!

🦐Voices of the 904 Ep. 7 - This gamer is leveling up JAX creators through connection & communityReady to build your future in the skilled trades? St. Augustine mom shares warning after 7-year-old hurt in e-bike crashJSO launches Wanted and Missing Persons web pages after success of Unsolved Crimes webpageWealth Watchers helps families unlock the power of homeownership this June





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