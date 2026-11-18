A Jacksonville woman was arrested after a deputy responding to a dispute at a restaurant found she had an active warrant in an investigation into about $42,500 in unauthorized transactions involving Alive Credit Union members, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

A Jacksonville woman was arrested after a deputy responding to a dispute at a restaurant found she had an active warrant in an investigation into about $42,500 in unauthorized transactions involving Alive Credit Union members, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Kiana Olivia Phillips, 33, was at 904 Tacos at 1068 Park St. on Nov. 8 when a deputy responding to a reported dispute discovered the warrant during a records check, according to her arrest report. The warrant stemmed from allegations that three Alive Credit Union members’ accounts were used for unauthorized transactions between June 6 and Sept. 11, 2025.

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The credit union reported the suspected fraud to law enforcement, and its internal investigation found that many unauthorized transactions involved Cash App and Amazon purchases, according to the warrant affidavit. Investigators said Cash App records linked an account using the display name “Kayy P” to Phillips and showed transfers to another woman identified in the affidavit as her sister. The account also used the three members’ credit or debit cards as payment sources, JSO said.

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Investigators reviewed the members’ bank statements and reports of unauthorized transactions. Some Amazon orders were allegedly delivered to an address associated with Phillips. The credit union members were reimbursed, but the affidavit said they remained victims of identity theft. Phillips is charged with defrauding a financial institution, criminal use of personal identification and money laundering. The warrant lists a $35,003 bond for each charge.