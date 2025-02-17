Jacksonville Woman Advocates for Historic Black Neighborhood, Durkeeville

Dana Michelle leads urban hikes through Historic Durkeeville, showcasing the neighborhood's rich history, art, and culture to raise awareness and inspire community revitalization.

Dana Michelle, a Jacksonville resident, is dedicated to advocating for Durkeeville, a historically Black neighborhood in Jacksonville. Her efforts are focused on raising awareness about Durkeeville's rich history, art, and culture through her Urban Hikes through Historic Durkeeville.

These hikes allow participants to experience the neighborhood's evolution firsthand, from its past as the site of Jacksonville's largest 19th-century African-American cemetery, Mount Herman Cemetery, to its designation as Black Main Street in the 1930s and 40s. Michelle's tours highlight the Emerald Trail and the S line, showcasing the vibrant past and present of Durkeeville. The tours have garnered positive responses from participants, who appreciate the opportunity to learn about the neighborhood's history and see its changes over time. Jada Hunter, Executive Director of the Center of Hope, participated in one of Michelle's tours and expressed her admiration for the Durkeeville Society's efforts to restore the community. She was particularly impressed by the array of programs offered at the community center. Hunter believes that Michelle's documentary project will shed light on the rich history of Durkeeville and its neighboring areas, such as LaVilla, Moncrief, Sherwood, to a wider audience.Michelle, along with a team of dedicated individuals, is working tirelessly to complete the documentary and submit it to film festivals. Their goal is to share the captivating stories and history of Durkeeville with the world, highlighting its resilience and cultural significance. She hopes that the film will inspire a renewed sense of pride and community engagement in Durkeeville, encouraging the revitalization of this historic neighborhood





