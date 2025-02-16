Jacksonville Vape Shop Owner Says Parents Need To Do More To Prevent Kids From Buying Illegal Vapes

A Jacksonville vape shop owner argues that new regulations targeting flavored vapes unfairly penalize businesses while shifting responsibility away from parents.

A Jacksonville vape shop owner has expressed frustration over new regulations aimed at curbing the sale of vapes to minors. Starting in March, vape store owners in Florida could face hefty fines for selling illegal vapes designed to appeal to children. The Attorney General's office has compiled a list of over 150 products that must be removed from shelves.

Kairollos Mikhaeil, owner of Smoky Bubble Vape Shop on Beach Boulevard, claims he was unaware of the directory until contacted by a news outlet for this story. He argues that being forced to remove these products will negatively impact his business, affecting taxes and profitability. Mikhaeil has 60 days to comply or face a $1,000 fine per illegal device. He feels the regulations are unfair, stating that he takes steps to prevent underage sales, like requesting identification and turning away anyone under 21. He believes the responsibility lies with parents to monitor their children's activities and prevent them from purchasing these products illegally. Notices were reportedly sent to over 150 manufacturers on January 31st, giving them 30 days to appeal. However, it remains unclear if similar notices were issued to vape shops. Mikhaeil asserts he never received one, emphasizing that the onus should be on parents rather than vape shop owners





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vaping Regulations Minors Parents Responsibility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacksonville 95ers Owner Details History-Making JourneyKevin Waters, owner of the Jacksonville 95ers, shares his inspiring story of becoming the first African American to own a professional sports team in the city. From his playing days at Edward Waters University to his successful coaching career and eventual team ownership, Waters' journey is a testament to dedication, hard work, and a passion for basketball.

Read more »

UF and City of Jacksonville Advance Plans for New Graduate Campus in Downtown JacksonvilleThe University of Florida (UF) and the city of Jacksonville are making significant progress towards establishing a new graduate campus in downtown Jacksonville. The plan, approved by the UF Board of Trustees, focuses on the LaVilla neighborhood and involves the redevelopment of several key sites, including the historic Prime Osborn Convention Center and train station. The project is expected to revitalize the downtown area and create a thriving hub for learning, living, working, and playing.

Read more »

Every Street Duval: Jacksonville man’s mission to run every street in JacksonvilleEden had some “Sidewalk Talk” with Rotarian Marshall Butler, who has embarked on an ambitious project to run every street in Jacksonville, Florida, covering over 15,000 streets and an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 miles.

Read more »

Jacksonville record shop open for over 50 years, still thrives with vinyl resurgenceA Black-owned business in the Lackawanna neighborhood has been around for over 50 years.

Read more »

LA car detail shop owner worked on 1980s Buick for Kendrick Lamar's halftime showDuring Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, performers were seen streaming out of a 1988 Buick on stage that was detailed by a Los Angeles…

Read more »

San Francisco cannabis shop owner shot 7 times closing business to recoverA San Francisco man who was shot seven times outside his South of Market cannabis shop recalled the horrific attack.

Read more »