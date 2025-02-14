Jacksonville Teen Killed in I-95 Pileup

A tragic accident on I-95 north in Flagler County claimed the life of a 19-year-old Jacksonville man. The incident involved a four-vehicle pileup, with the victim's car being struck head-on after spinning out of control.

A 19-year-old Jacksonville man was killed Thursday night when his car was involved in a pileup on I-95 north in Flagler County . According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 24-year-old man from Jacksonville was traveling north on I-95 around 10:15 p.m. when it swerved off the highway and then overcorrected back onto the road. The right front of the 24-year-old's car hit the back left of the 19-year-old's car, sending it into a third car driven by a 39-year-old man from St.

Augustine, who had an 11-year-old girl with him. The 19-year-old's car sideswiped the 39-year-old's car, spun out, and ended up facing south in the northbound lanes. It was then struck head-on by a pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old Hialeah man. The 19-year-old, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, troopers said. All other drivers involved were wearing seat belts, the report said. Both the 60-year-old pickup truck driver and the 24-year-old who initiated the chain-reaction pileup suffered minor injuries. A 57-year-old Sunny Isles Beach man driving another pickup truck involved in the pileup was uninjured, and his truck sustained minor damage





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Accident Fatal Crash I-95 Flagler County Jacksonville

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Every Street Duval: Jacksonville man’s mission to run every street in JacksonvilleEden had some “Sidewalk Talk” with Rotarian Marshall Butler, who has embarked on an ambitious project to run every street in Jacksonville, Florida, covering over 15,000 streets and an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 miles.

Read more »

UF and City of Jacksonville Advance Plans for New Graduate Campus in Downtown JacksonvilleThe University of Florida (UF) and the city of Jacksonville are making significant progress towards establishing a new graduate campus in downtown Jacksonville. The plan, approved by the UF Board of Trustees, focuses on the LaVilla neighborhood and involves the redevelopment of several key sites, including the historic Prime Osborn Convention Center and train station. The project is expected to revitalize the downtown area and create a thriving hub for learning, living, working, and playing.

Read more »

Fight turns into gunfire, Jacksonville Teen Fatally Shot after Altercation in Westside NeighborhoodThe Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office {JSO} is investigating a Westside shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. It happened near Nathaniel Gorham Way - south of I-10 and north of Normandy Boulevard.

Read more »

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Review: The Wilderness Returns With a Twisty Mystery That Will Leave You Hungry for MoreSophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Liv Hewson as Teen Van in Yellowjackets Season 3

Read more »

7-Year-Old Boy Killed in Jacksonville Drive-By ShootingA seven-year-old boy was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's Westside. The victim's mother pleaded for information and justice.

Read more »

7-Year-Old Boy Killed in Jacksonville Shooting Sparks Outpouring of SupportBreon Allen, 7, was fatally shot while walking to the store with his cousin. The community has rallied around Allen's family, offering condolences and support. Authorities are actively investigating the incident and pursuing leads to identify the suspects.

Read more »