Jacksonville teen in critical condition after gunshot wound to head in ‘accidental incident’: JSO

A Jacksonville teen is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her head in an “accidental incident” early Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville teen is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her head in an “accidental incident” early Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said it responded to the 14000 block of Golden Eagle Drive on the Northside in response to a shooting and found the teen with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the suspect and the teen know each other and the incident “appears to be an accident.

”Rising temps can also mean rising energy bills ☀️🌡️JSO finds human remains in backyard of Northside home after bone discovered on roadThe work on This Old Golf Cart continues, stripping and sandingLocal legend, deadly crashes fuel mystery surrounding St. Johns County I-95 corridorDrought improving but we're still behind, so when will we see rainfall again? St. Augustine Beach police halt takeover plan amid ongoing teen trendFormer teachers at YMCA Tiger Academy ‘blindsided’ after learning they won’t return next school yearProperty tax plan heads to voters as local leaders warn of impact on police and fire fundingPrices to rise at pumps in Georgia as gas tax reinstated





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacksonville

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories From LGBTQ+ Films You Had No Idea About Until NowFrom abandoned sequels to accidental masterpieces, these movie facts are too good not to share.

Read more »

The power of prevention: How to reduce accidental poisonings in PhiladelphiaA rise in poison center calls in Pennsylvania for cleaning products shows more care is needed. Cleaning solutions, medications, and small batteries require thoughtful storage, especially around kids.

Read more »

Chaotic, scary scene with children nearby during officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville's Southside, neighbors sayResidents in a Jacksonville neighborhood are voicing concern after a police shooting happened right behind a home near Beach and Southside boulevards Sunday evening.

Read more »

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shares warning for Facebook Marketplace users after string of dirt bike theftsThe Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace to take extra precautions before meeting up after a spike in deals that have gone wrong.

Read more »