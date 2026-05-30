Jacksonville State Takes Commanding 13-7 Lead Over Virginia in Regional Opener

Jacksonville State built a 9-0 lead and held off a Virginia rally to win 13-7 in the NCAA Regional opener. The Gamecocks' offense exploded early, while UVA coach Chris Pollard was ejected for arguing a pitch clock violation.

In the opening game of the NCAA Regional , Jacksonville State University (JSU) defeated the University of Virginia (UVA) 13-7 on Friday night. The Gamecocks jumped out to an early lead and withstood a mid-game rally from the Cavaliers to secure the victory.

JSU advances to the winners bracket, while UVA faces elimination in their next game. The Gamecocks struck first in the top of the second inning. After a two-out walk, JSU hit a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead. They extended the lead in the third inning with a pair of singles and an error loading the bases, followed by a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Virginia starter Jay Zatkowski struggled with command, and JSU capitalized. In the fifth inning, JSU broke the game open. A leadoff single, walk, and two stolen bases set the stage for an RBI groundout and an RBI single, prompting a pitching change to Kevin Jaxel. Jaxel gave up a double and then a two-run single, extending the lead to 8-0.

A subsequent RBI triple made it 9-0 before Jaxel recorded the final out. UVA faced a daunting deficit heading to the bottom of the fifth. Virginia began to fight back in the bottom of the fifth. A leadoff double from Harrison Holmes and a walk from Henry Godbout put two runners on.

An RBI single from Anthony Tiroly cut the lead to 9-1. After a wild pitch advanced the runners, JSU made their first pitching change. An RBI sacrifice fly from Ethan Weatherspoon made it 9-2. Walks loaded the bases, but a flyout ended the inning.

JSU responded in the top of the sixth. A one-out single and a wild pitch put a runner in scoring position, followed by an RBI double to make it 10-2. Lucas Hartman replaced Jaxel and retired the side. In the bottom of the sixth, Virginia continued its comeback.

A one-out double from Holmes and an RBI double from Henry Godbout made it 10-3. A two-run home run by Tiroly brought UVA within 10-5, but strikeouts ended the inning. In the seventh, JSU added to its lead. Hartman walked two batters, and after an argument over a pitch clock violation, UVA head coach Chris Pollard was ejected for the second time this season.

An error advanced the runners, and an RBI single made it 11-5. An RBI groundout and an RBI double pushed the lead to 13-5 before Christian Lucarelli relieved Hartman and got the final out. UVA trailed 13-5 heading to the bottom of the eighth. Virginia mounted a final charge in the bottom of the eighth.

A one-out walk and an RBI double by Tiroly cut the deficit to 13-6. An RBI single from Casey Didawick made it 13-7. After a pitching change, Weatherspoon singled to put two runners on, but a groundout ended the inning. JSU maintained a 13-7 lead heading to the ninth.

Noah Yoder pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for Virginia, but the Cavaliers could not mount a rally in the bottom half. JSU secured the 13-7 victory. The Gamecocks will advance to face the winner of the other regional game, while Virginia must win their next game to stay alive





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