Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shares warning for Facebook Marketplace users after string of dirt bike thefts

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace to take extra precautions before meeting up after a spike in deals that have gone wrong.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace to take extra precautions before meeting up after a spike in deals that have gone wrong.

JSO says it has seen 12 stolen dirt bikes over a nine-week period, with incidents typically happening in secluded park settings. , the agency warned that sellers have been letting buyers test ride dirt bikes — only for the “buyer” to take off without paying. In some cases, buyers have also shown up with empty envelopes, pretending to have cash.

“I think it’s very dangerous because there’s no verification of the safety of the people that are selling it or buying it,” said Christine Penn, a Jacksonville resident. “And especially underage children — they’re very vulnerable. ”— six substations and the Police Memorial Building in downtown Jacksonville.

The agency says these spots offer more surveillance cameras, heavier police presence and easier access to help if something goes wrong:If a seller or buyer refuses to meet at one of these locations, JSO says that should be treated as a major red flag.

“I’ve purchased quite a lot of stuff and sold on Facebook Marketplace, but I always try to meet up in a public location,” Jacksonville resident Jake Phillips said. “Make sure it’s the middle of the day, know how we’re doing the payment beforehand, if it’s going to be cash or some kind of other transaction like Venmo. ” JSO also suggests taking screenshots of all exchanged messages and profiles, and snapping a photo of the person before completing any deal.

Caleb Yauger joined the WJXT team in February 2025. He previously worked as a reporter and weekend evening anchor for Erie News Now in Erie, Pa. , covering both news and sports. JSO says identifiying human remains found in backyard could take months, if not yearsFetty Wap sends flowers to Trout Creek Academy principal after she was suspended over yearbook lyricBig weekend ahead for Crustacean Nation!

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