JSO's Homeward Bound program helps homeless individuals return to their families through one-way bus tickets, funded by criminal seizures. While the program offers a temporary solution, some argue it doesn't address the root causes of homelessness and call for more comprehensive services.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office ( JSO ) Homeward Bound program has been helping homeless individuals return to their families since its inception in October 2024. This initiative, a response to a city ordinance making public camping and sleeping unlawful, offers homeless individuals a one-way bus ticket back home. The program is fully funded through criminal seizure funds, ensuring no cost to the individuals or taxpayers. Individuals seeking assistance can visit the Downtown Vision Inc.

office on West Monroe Street. Officers there check for outstanding warrants or legal issues and complete a 'Homeward Bound Travel Release' form to determine the traveler's destination and ensure a designated person will greet them upon arrival. Social media, including a formerly Twitter account, has documented the process of officers connecting with homeless individuals and highlighted challenges associated with homeless encampments, particularly near newly constructed apartments.Michael Alexis, a person experiencing homelessness, shares his story and emphasizes that while the Homeward Bound program provides a temporary solution, it fails to address the root causes of homelessness. He advocates for comprehensive services, such as mental health evaluations and job opportunities, to create lasting change. JSO collaborates with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Providing Assistance to the Homeless (JFRD PATH) Team to connect homeless individuals with resources. Since late November 2024, JFRD PATH has made over 900 contact and assisted 60 individuals into the Trinity Mission shelter. Mayor Deegan proposed a 12-point plan with a $10 million allocation for homelessness initiatives in the 2024-2025 budget. However, some downtown businesses report no noticeable reduction in the unhoused population since the program's launch. The JSO is still responding to inquiries regarding the program's impact over the past five years





