An anonymous tip about ceiling conditions at Beauclerc Elementary School in Jacksonville prompted a closer look at what parents and students had been seeing — and what the district is doing about it.

An anonymous tip about ceiling conditions at Beauclerc Elementary School in Jacksonville prompted a closer look at what parents and students had been seeing — and what the district is doing about it.

A picture of damaged ceiling tiles is what first raised concerns. Parents reached out to News4JAX worried about what they were seeing, and the district walked us through the building to show what is being done. Inside the school, chief operations officer for Duval County Public Schools Jim Culbert pointed out the visible damage.

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“You can kind of see, if you just look at those ceiling tiles, if you look at the kind of sagging, and they’re sagging because of the humidity that’s up in the — it’s the moisture,” Culbert said. Hot start to the year exposed aging system The school’s air conditioning system is roughly 20 years old. Culbert says a hot start to the school year pushed the aging system to its limits.

He says the most notable issue was in Building 4. He says other buildings have different systems.

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“We got in building four, the AC system that was running out there, and we were running it very hard, 24 seven, to try to keep these classrooms cool. And that ultimately what happened is it built up moisture inside the ducting and the ducting started to leak,” Culbert said. Culbert explained the system was never properly insulated when it was installed, leading to drippage. He showed us where the problem is centered in Building 4.

“So you see, this AC system is completely different. The ducting is all up in the ceiling. And what has happened is these air vents that blow cold air into the classrooms, the duct work that was leading to those was dripping because of the failed insulation in the roof. So that’s what was causing the marks onto the tiles.

And you can see the tiles have all been replaced,” he said. Is the air safe to breathe? We asked if there were concerns about the air in the school.

“It’s not mold that’s been there for a significant amount of time. We have environmental people that come out and actually check the air quality to make sure we don’t have that issue. We wouldn’t have students that were actually in a building if it wasn’t safe,” Culbert said.

$15 million plan to fix it District officials presented plans detailing millions of dollars in upgrades — including replacing lighting, redoing bathrooms and plumbing, fixing ceiling grids and completely replacing the air conditioning system. The goal is to finish planning in January.

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Then start bidding for the projects in March and have much of the work done in the summer. Culbert pointed to the half-cent sales tax as the funding source for the project.

“Jacksonville has some of the oldest schools in the state of Florida. It’s one of the reasons we have the half-cent sales tax, and actually the half-cent sales tax is what’s paying for this project. About $15 million is going to be spent here over the next two years. If you compare that to a new school, that’s $40 million.

That’s a huge investment that’s going back into this school,” Culbert said. Culbert also offered a direct message to parents over the Thanksgiving break.

“I apologize to the parents and the staff out here that when you walk into a classroom and you see something like dirty tiles and it concerns you, but I just want them to know that we’ve been working on this for several months,” he said. What’s next District officials also note there are 250 other projects underway at schools across the district.