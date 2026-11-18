A Jacksonville man is facing felony child abuse and neglect charges after a child in his care was hospitalized with severe dehydration, malnourishment, and signs of physical abuse, according to police.

A Jacksonville man is facing felony child abuse and neglect charges after a child in his care was hospitalized with severe dehydration, malnourishment, and signs of physical abuse, according to police.

Arrest, charges Hakeem Kareem Rae’Quan Lowman, 27, was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, at his apartment on Myrtle Ave N in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Lowman on two third-degree felony charges — child abuse and child neglect — after executing an active arrest warrant. Investigation According to his arrest report, the investigation began Aug. 3, when a JSO officer responded to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital after a child was admitted for severe dehydration.

Also read Jacksonville Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to $51M HIV Drug Fraud Scheme

Hospital staff discovered bruising on the child’s right abdomen, right side of his back, and right leg — injuries hospital staff said were consistent with being struck with the metal part of a belt, according to Lowman’s arrest report. The child had been in Lowman’s care for approximately two weeks prior to being picked up July 31, according to the report.

JSO says a medical report later confirmed the child had sustained multiple patterned loop-shaped bruises on his abdomen, thighs, and back. The child’s dehydration, doctors noted, was consistent with neglect. Witness accounts A witness told investigators they observed Lowman strike the child on multiple occasions with the leather end of a belt and with his hand. The witness said the incidents occurred when Lowman became upset that the child was making mistakes while playing a learning game on a phone.

Advertisement

A second witness told investigators she visited the residence two to three times during the child’s stay. She said she observed no food in the apartment on multiple occasions and that she had brought food to Lowman for the children herself. The witness told investigators that meal times were sporadic because Lowman spent extended periods smoking marijuana and playing video games.

She also said the suspect was unkind to the child and became angry over the child’s lack of potty training. Suspect’s account When investigators spoke with Lowman on Nov. 2, he said the child ate regularly and drank plenty of water during his stay and appeared normal throughout. When questioned about any physical punishment to the victim, Lowman said that in a previous incident he open hand “popped” the victim on his buttocks, according to the report.

Lowman denied striking the child with a belt and said he could not explain why the child was dehydrated when taken to the hospital. Lowman acknowledged he was the only adult in the residence and the primary caregiver for the children during that time. Bond was set at $20,003 per charge. As conditions of release, Lowman is required to wear a GPS or ankle monitor and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.