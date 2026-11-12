Jacksonville Jaguars to support sextortion crisis line in partnership with Here Tomorrow

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to announce financial support Tuesday for a new crisis line focused on sextortion and suicide prevention.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to announce financial support Tuesday for a new crisis line focused on sextortion and suicide prevention. The State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit and Here Tomorrow will announce the hotline at 10 a.m. at VyStar Memorial Arena.

The announcement is part of the State Attorney’s Office’s Sextortion Initiative. The release did not provide a launch date or phone number for the crisis line. State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Here Tomorrow President and CEO Terrie Andrews and Jaguars Chief Community Impact Officer Whitney Meyer are scheduled to attend. The initiative, formed in spring 2025, brings together law enforcement, experts and nonprofits to address financial sextortion.

Also read 3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Trading for Davon Godchaux: How Rest of Deadline is Impacted

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines financial sextortion as a situation in which a predator demands money or gift cards in exchange for keeping a victim’s sexual content private, according to the release. The State Attorney’s Office says criminals often use coercion, manipulation and urgency to target young people, particularly teenage boys. Student athletes are often targeted in cases involving adolescents, the release said.

Advertisement

Here Tomorrow, a Neptune Beach nonprofit, says its certified suicide prevention specialists have supported more than 5,000 people in crisis since the organization opened in 2021. Its services are free, available every day of the year and offered without a wait, according to the release. The Jaguars and Here Tomorrow have partnered on suicide prevention awareness since 2024.