Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Class Showing Promising Signs

The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class has been making waves in the NFL, with several players showing promising signs in their early days. From second-round pick Nate Boerkircher to third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis, the team's young players are impressing coaches and fans alike.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now officially been back on the practice field for two weeks and for a handful of OTA practices, which means we have more reps to work with to evaluate their rookie class .

Each of whom will be expected to contribute in some capacity. Now that we have seen those rookies share the Miller Electric Center practice field with the veterans multiple times, we have enough of a sample size to deliver a progress report on every pick. The Jaguars' rookie class has been making waves in the NFL, with several players showing promising signs in their early days.

One of the standout players is second-round pick Nate Boerkircher, who did not get much work in Monday's practice and did not take part in drills, though he was on the field. This gave the other backup tight ends more chances for reps, but count this as a missed practice for him.

When he does return to practice, it is hard to imagine he will have to press too hard for snaps considering the tight end room was clearly missing something without him in it. Another player who has been making waves is third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis, who worked with Anthony Campanile in a few drills on Monday that clearly left the defensive coordinator happy. His intangibles could easily make him a mainstay as long as he delivers when it counts.

Meanwhile, physical offensive lineman like Emmanuel Pregnon is especially tough to really judge in these settings, because his best will clearly come when the pads come on. With that in mind, Pregnon has shown smooth footwork in individual drills and his overall movement ability has seemingly gone a bit underrated compared to what he has shown so far.

Safety Jalen Huskey nearly had his first interception as a Jaguar near the end of practice, though he did breakup the pass and prevented an explosive downfield play by the offense. He showed some legit speed and range on the play, which could help him in 2026 and beyond when it comes to making an impact in the safety room. The Jaguars do not exactly have a rangy centerfielder at safety, and Huskey may be the closest thing.

It is hard not to notice just how deep the Jaguars' safety room is at the present moment, so even while Huskey impresses, he still has a tough road ahead of him for snaps. But for the No. 100 pick, it is so far, so good. Defensive end Wesley Williams, whose game centers on aggression and effort, will certainly be a player to watch both on defense and on special teams once pads come on.

For now all we can really evaluate is his athletic ability. And with that in mind, Williams does look to have some burst and explosive ability when going through individual drills. He is a name to tuck away for training camp. With Boerkircher not taking part in drills, I thought the most impressive backup tight end on Monday was rookie Tanner Koziol.

The fifth-round pick will have to fight every step of the process to get snaps in a deep offense, but the signs indicate that he will be ready for that kind of fight. The Jaguars' rookie class is shaping up to be a promising one, with several players showing the potential to make an impact in the NFL.

As the team heads into training camp, fans will be eagerly watching to see how these young players develop and contribute to the team's success





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