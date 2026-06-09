Jacksonville forecast: Sunny skies and pool-perfect weather ahead, says Katie Garner

Jacksonville is enjoying another sunny day with mild morning temperatures and clear skies, as rain is expected to hold off until the weekend. News4JAX meteorologist Katie Garner shares the details.

– Hey Jacksonville! It’s Katie Garner here with your latest forecast from The Weather Authority team at News4JAX. We’re getting started today with crystal clear skies and a temperature right around 71 degrees at the airport.

You might notice it feels a couple degrees cooler, closer to 68, and that’s making for a really mild morning. If you check the wind meter, we’ve got a calm breeze coming in from the east-northeast at 3 miles per hour. Our visibility is wide open too, so you shouldn’t have any issues hitting the road or stepping outside early.

As we move through the day, highs are expected to climb right where we usually land this time of year—about 88 to 90 degrees for most neighborhoods. Winds will start off calm but could pick up a little bit into the afternoon. I checked Exact Track 4D radar early, and all I’m seeing are a couple very light showers down near Palm Coast and Flagler Beach. These are pretty isolated, so for Jacksonville, it’s mostly dry and sunny right now.

That trend holds for a bit. No big rain chances are expected until we move closer to the weekend, so enjoy this stretch while it lasts! If you’ve been dreaming of a pool day, today is your day! I’m calling it: perfect for a cannonball or just catching some sunshine.

It’ll be warm, sunny, and just breezy enough to keep things comfortable. Hourly temperatures will climb steadily—expect about 87 degrees by 2 p.m., and still in the mid-80s late in the afternoon. Have your favorite pool float ready and enjoy! Want to show off your summer fun or how the weather looks in your neighborhood?

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