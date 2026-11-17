Jacksonville customers weigh in on major U.S. banks hit with outages
Jacksonville customers shared if they were affected by the banking outages thousands of people reported dealing with Monday.
Thousands of people reported online banking outages Monday after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. According to Downdetector, a website where people can self-report service outages, customers reported issues with Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Zelle.
The outages follow reports of issues with Microsoft late last week and a major FAA ground stop Friday due to communication issues. Of the nearly a dozen people approached in Jacksonville, none reported having issues with their banks. One man, Jay Robinson, said he banks with Bank of America — one of the institutions flagged for outages — but had not noticed any problems.Also readJacksonville woman accused of killing 11 ducks with car has charges reduced, sentenced to probation
One Facebook commenter named Sandra wrote: “I’m seeing people with credit unions saying they are down too. I’ve worked for AT&T and Verizon for 25 years on banking systems, and if this is affecting multiple independent systems then we have a HUGE problem. ” A Chase spokesperson confirmed the cause was not a cyberattack, saying: “JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system — it is not cyber-related.
” U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly impacted, but noted: “Clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays. ” News4JAX reached out to Community First Bank and VyStar Credit Union to ask whether they received reports of issues from customers. Neither had responded at the time of publication.
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