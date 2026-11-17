Jacksonville customers shared if they were affected by the banking outages thousands of people reported dealing with Monday.

Thousands of people reported online banking outages Monday after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. According to Downdetector, a website where people can self-report service outages, customers reported issues with Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Zelle.

The outages follow reports of issues with Microsoft late last week and a major FAA ground stop Friday due to communication issues. Of the nearly a dozen people approached in Jacksonville, none reported having issues with their banks. One man, Jay Robinson, said he banks with Bank of America — one of the institutions flagged for outages — but had not noticed any problems.

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One Facebook commenter named Sandra wrote: “I’m seeing people with credit unions saying they are down too. I’ve worked for AT&T and Verizon for 25 years on banking systems, and if this is affecting multiple independent systems then we have a HUGE problem. ” A Chase spokesperson confirmed the cause was not a cyberattack, saying: “JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system — it is not cyber-related.

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” U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly impacted, but noted: “Clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays. ” News4JAX reached out to Community First Bank and VyStar Credit Union to ask whether they received reports of issues from customers. Neither had responded at the time of publication.