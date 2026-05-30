Jacksonville community comes together to honor tow truck driver killed during repossession attempt

Rain could not keep Jacksonville from showing up for Oliver Lopez.

Dozens of people packed a parking lot just off Blanding Boulevard near the Duval and Clay County line Thursday night, gathering to honor a man the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was shot and killed while attempting to repossess a car.

The towing community, the Latin community, and the car community turned out together — a show of force and love for one of their own. Tow trucks rolled in with their lights flashing and horns blaring. Friends and family huddled under umbrellas or simply stood in the rain, trading stories and sharing memories of Lopez.

“What it’s like is when you leave something in the community, the community give it back,” said Yamil Lopez, a family friend. “So I think it’s the love that he gave to everyone, so he received it back. ” The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect responsible for Lopez’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO.

Chris Will has joined the News4JAX team as a weekend morning reporter, after graduating from the University of Florida in spring 2024. During his time in Gainesville, he covered a wide range of stories across the Sunshine State. His coverage of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida earned a National Edward R. Murrow Award.

Family says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback. ✨🏡Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingTow truck driver fatally shot during repossession in Brentwood, JSO saysJacksonville City Council rejects resolution aimed to keep future jail out of redlined neighborhoods





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