Koehn Meazzo Arrested After Recording Exposes Jacksonville Beach Halloween Assault Details

Court filings detail how Koehn Meazzo and three teens assaulted a woman in Jacksonville Beach. New evidence shows suspects avoided police and admitted to violent acts.

Court documents have exposed critical new details regarding the violent Halloween night assault on a 22-year-old woman in Jacksonville Beach, revealing that suspects discussed contacting emergency services but remained silent when officers arrived near the scene. Koehn Meazzo, 18, and three other teenagers were arrested on November 5 for the brutal attack that occurred in the early morning hours of November 1.

The incident took place in the bar district near Beach Boulevard and 2nd Street, where investigators say the group had been walking and mocking the victim. The new less-redacted arrest report clarifies that Meazzo admitted to kicking the woman in the leg specifically to trip her, allowing a friend to get on top of her for the assault.

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Meazzo confessed to removing the victim's shoes and throwing her cellphone to the ground, stating he was upset because he believed his friend was being attacked. He described another group member punching the woman until she lost consciousness and detailed a separate incident where a group member stomped on her stomach.

After the assault, the group, including Meazzo, sat inside a vehicle near the location. A police officer approached them asking if they had seen a white male in a long-sleeved green shirt and informed them of a severely beaten woman. Meazzo claimed he assumed the officer was referring to a different incident and chose not to disclose his group's involvement.

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The investigation gained critical traction through a recording made by a former girlfriend of Koehn Meazzo. She captured him describing the attack in detail to a witness, and this recording was provided to a school resource officer at Fletcher High School, who then notified the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Detectives responded to the school, interviewed witnesses, and subsequently tracked Koehn Meazzo to a wing restaurant on Beach Boulevard. There, he waived his rights and agreed to speak with investigators about the crimes that shocked the local community and left the victim with severe injuries.

The 22-year-old victim suffered a fractured nose, a concussion, and severe facial bruising. She also reported symptoms of dizziness, nausea, and pain in her head and neck. Koehn Meazzo, identified as the only adult among the four arrested teenagers, is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court.

The three juvenile suspects involved in the attack are scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court to face charges related to the incident. The case has drawn significant attention due to the recorded confession and the brutal nature of the violence in a popular public area.