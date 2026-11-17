Veteran broadcast journalist Mark Amato announces retirement from Jacksonville station MS NOW after 42 years. He shares personal reflections and future plans as he prepares to sign off before Thanksgiving.

Veteran broadcast journalist Mark Amato has officially announced his retirement from on-air reporting, bringing a definitive close to a distinguished forty-two-year career. The veteran anchor revealed the news through a social media post, confirming that his final broadcast will take place one day before the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Mark Amato Announces Retirement Plans

Mark Amato directly addressed his audience to share the details of his departure from Jacksonville television, marking the end of an era for local viewers who have watched him grow over the decades. He confirmed that the specific timing of his farewell is scheduled for the day preceding Thanksgiving, allowing him to conclude his professional journey with a date that holds personal significance for him and his community.

Also read GB News Anchor Dr Renee Hoenderkamp Announces Fifth Pregnancy at Age 59

Mark Amato Reflects on 42 Years on Air

Mark Amato described his extensive tenure as having a front-row seat to history, noting that he had the privilege of working alongside remarkably talented professionals throughout his career. He emphasized that no two days were ever the same, which contributed significantly to why he found such immense value in the profession during his forty-two years on the air.

Mark Amato shared that he never originally expected Jacksonville to become a city he could call home, viewing it initially merely as a place of employment rather than a true residence. He expressed deep gratitude to the viewers for inviting him into their living rooms and kitchens, often appearing before the sun even rose to bring them their daily news updates.

Advertisement

Mark Amato Connects With Jacksonville Community

Mark Amato highlighted the unique personal connections formed with the public, noting that meeting viewers in random public places allowed for conversations that reminded him of his good fortune. These interactions reinforced his appreciation for the trust and kindness placed in him over the years, creating a bond that extended far beyond the television screen.

Mark Amato also expressed specific thanks to his colleagues who shared the professional journey with him, as well as his wife and family for their patience and understanding. He acknowledged the difficulties of the profession, specifically citing the ridiculous early mornings required for the job, while noting that they have all grown a little older together, with his gray hairs serving as proof.

Mark Amato Looks Forward to Life After Journalism

Mark Amato revealed that his immediate plans following retirement include sleeping past two in the morning and traveling to explore new places alongside his wife. He clarified that he is not retiring from life itself, stating that he intends to take on other projects to keep himself engaged and occupied during this new chapter.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Mark Amato took time to appreciate the little things that made his forty-two years so rewarding, including unexpected moments and stories that stayed with him long after the cameras stopped rolling. He specifically noted the honor of spending thirty-three years doing a job that connected him to the Jacksonville community in ways he never previously imagined.

Advertisement

Mark Amato concluded his announcement by thanking the audience for the mornings they spent together, the conversations they shared, and the enduring trust they placed in his reporting over the decades. He expressed that he is looking forward to the remaining days before officially signing off, ensuring a proper farewell to the community he served for so long.