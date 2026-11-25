12-year-old superfan Jackson Verner greets the UCLA Bruins football team at the Rose Bowl on October 24, 2026, sharing a special moment with coach Bob Chesney and players.

Jackson Verner, a 12-year-old superfan, energized the crowd and the team ahead of the UCLA football game against Michigan State on October 24, 2026, at the Rose Bowl. Dressed in a blue and white No. 1 jersey, he waited by the road as charter buses carrying the UCLA football team rumbled into the stadium.

Front-Line Superfan Greetings

The young fan stood as the buses came to a stop, cheering loudly as players and coaches peeled off to head for the tunnel. Jackson immediately engaged with the team, offering handshakes and high-fives to the athletes and staff.

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His enthusiasm did not stop there. After greeting the players, Jackson ran over to embrace first-year coach Bob Chesney. He also walked alongside the team prior to the game, flashing a "Fours Up" sign to signal his support.

Origin of a Lifetime Bond

Jackson's journey as a devoted Bruins supporter began on November 30, 2019. At just 5 years old, he was granted a rare opportunity to leave the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital in Westwood. He frolicked at the Rose Bowl during a game-day toy drive before the Bruins played Cal.

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During this visit, Jackson formed an immediate bond with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The quarterback, who wore No. 1 at the time, met Jackson at a spring game later, establishing a connection that Thompson-Robinson describes as lifelong.

Coach and Player Perspectives

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who spent three seasons in the NFL, highlighted the impact Jackson has had on him. He called Jackson the most consistent and Day 1 fan he has ever had. Thompson-Robinson noted that Jackson helps him persevere through mental challenges he has faced during his career.

Coach Bob Chesney and the rest of the UCLA football staff recognize Jackson as a must-see presence before and during games. His presence serves as a powerful reminder of resilience for the team and the community.

A Journey of Resilience

Jackson has been a patient at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital since 2017. Born at Riverside County Hospital on June 3, 2014, he was premature, arriving at 28 weeks and four days. He spent his first four years in hospital rooms surrounded by medical staff.

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His medical journey has included heart surgery and numerous brain surgeries. Despite losing his life so many times, Jackson continues to inspire everyone he meets to live their lives to the fullest. His story remains a testament to the spirit of the UCLA community.