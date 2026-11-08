JACKSON THOMPSON: Dana White says he'll meet with Trump amid claim of White House press secretary job offer

Dana White plans to meet Trump on Monday to discuss the White House press secretary offer after the president's dramatic Truth Social announcement.

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White addressed the offer Saturday after a Zuffa Boxing event in London, saying he planned to fly to Washington following the news conference.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

"I got a lot of jobs already," White said with a laugh. "We have a meeting on Monday, so I’m sure we’ll have more to talk about after that. "WATCH: DANA WHITE DROPS 2028 HINTS WHILE RAVING ABOUT HIS FAVORITE TRUMP CABINET SECRETARY President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White are introduced during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14, 2026, in Washington, DC.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!

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" Trump wrote. The president also proposed bringing several current and former UFC fighters along as assistants, naming Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes, among others. White added to the speculation by sharing an image on Instagram showing him behind the White House briefing room podium with the caption,"On to the next chapter.

" White House communications director Steven Cheung also promoted the idea, reposting Trump’s message and writing,"Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!

"The overture comes amid changes to Trump’s communications operation. Karoline Leavitt left the press secretary job in August, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family. Her successor, Katie Zacharia, lasted just five days in October.as White House chief of staff. The changes follow Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

White and Trump’s relationship stretches back to 2001, when Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City hosted a UFC event as the promotion worked to establish itself. White later became a prominent supporter of Trump’s presidential campaigns. He spoke at the Republican National Conventions in 2016 and 2020 and introduced Trump at the 2024 convention.on the South Lawn as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The event also coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday.

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White’s influence in Trump’s political orbit has extended beyond campaign endorsements. Trump has credited the UFC executive with introducing him to younger online personalities who helped him reach audiences outside traditional political media. Trump's current communications challenge could grow when Democrats take control of Congress next year. Democratic lawmakers have pledged investigations into the administration, including its immigration enforcement policies.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has identified Stephen Miller’s role in those policies as a focus of prospective oversight. Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens.

Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.