Jackson Selected for Federal Model Cities Initiative Grant

Mississippi capital Jackson receives $64 million federal grant through the Model Cities Initiative to expand police hiring and surveillance technology.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that Jackson has been selected as one of four cities to receive funding through the new Model Cities Initiative. The designation was revealed during a press conference held at Jackson City Hall on Monday, bringing a wave of federal resources to Mississippi's capital city.

Federal Funding and Strategic Goals

Mayor John Horhn received a symbolic check for $64 million to represent the federal grant awarded to the city. The funding is intended to support the hiring of additional police officers, rebuild the municipal forensic laboratory, and expand drone surveillance operations targeting suspected criminals and abandoned properties. These measures aim to modernize the city's approach to public safety and infrastructure management.

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The Jackson Police Department had previously applied for the U.S. Department of Justice's Model Cities Initiative grant earlier this year. City Council members authorized the application process, recognizing the potential for significant investment in local law enforcement capabilities. The grant represents a rare influx of capital for a municipality that Mayor Horhn described as being rich in ideas but poor in financial resources.

Political Support and Implementation Details

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves attended the announcement at City Hall, signaling bipartisan support for the initiative. Reeves remarked that the success of Jackson's application is a positive development for the entire state of Mississippi. He emphasized that increased law enforcement presence would serve as a deterrent to criminals operating within the community.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that Jackson was chosen from among 47 applicants, citing the widespread endorsement from state officials as a decisive factor. The federal funds are scheduled to become available in early next year. Blanche assured residents that the deployment of resources would be rapid, with increased police presence and improved technological tools becoming operational almost immediately.

Surveillance Expansion and Crime Prevention

Police Chief RaShall Brackney outlined specific plans for utilizing the federal grant to enhance the Real-Time Command Center. The Jackson Police Department intends to expand its network of security cameras and develop a comprehensive database. This system will link 911 emergency calls directly to records of abandoned properties across the city to identify potential crime hubs.

Chief Brackney explained that these technological advancements are designed to reduce violent crime proactively. The strategy focuses on altering the environmental conditions that foster violence rather than merely responding to incidents after they occur. The integration of better equipment and information systems is expected to provide officers with superior situational awareness on the streets.

Civil Liberties Concerns and Community Response

The announcement prompted immediate criticism from the ACLU of Mississippi regarding potential civil liberties violations. Communications Director Candi Richardson warned that the partnership could lead to increased government control over marginalized communities. She expressed concern that the Trump administration might prioritize ideological objectives over legal protections for Black residents, low-income families, immigrants, and unhoused individuals.

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Mayor Horhn stated that he had not received constituent complaints regarding fears of a federal takeover of local law enforcement. Despite the criticism, residents affected by violence expressed support for the funding during the press conference. Violet Horne, who lost two sons to gun violence in 2024, voiced hope that the grant would help break down jurisdictional barriers to justice.

The Model Cities Initiative differs from standard federal law enforcement grants by utilizing a cooperative agreement structure. This framework gives the Department of Justice an active role in the implementation of the funded programs. In addition to Jackson, the Justice Department awarded similar grants to Baton Rouge in Louisiana, Jacksonville in Florida, and St. Louis, indicating a national strategy to address urban crime through targeted federal investment.