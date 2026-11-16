Jackson Olson discusses his time on Dancing with the Stars, missing rehearsals, and potential future performances while attending the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Jackson Olson attended the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Television City Studios in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2026, where he opened up about his past experience on Dancing with the Stars. Speaking with PauseRewind reporter Kevin Zelman, the 27-year-old athlete expressed deep nostalgia for his time on the ABC dance competition series.

Olson Discusses Dancing with the Stars Experience

Olson stated that participating in the show was an unforgettable experience that he found incredibly fun. He admitted that he never imagined he would get the chance to dance on such a large stage only two years prior. Despite the joy of the performances, he confessed that he misses the show intensely, particularly the dedicated rehearsal time. He noted that the process of learning new moves and performing tasks he previously thought impossible was a highlight of his recent life.

Also read Rylan Clark Defects to Global Radio After Being Skipped for Strictly Come Dancing Host Role

Rehearsals and Airport Logistics

The professional baseball player revealed that his schedule with the Savannah Bananas often conflicted with the show's filming requirements. He explained that he would love to participate in the series again if he could avoid the extensive travel that characterized his previous run. Olson recalled instances where rehearsals took place in airport lounges due to tight schedules. He shared that he has videos on his phone showing his partner, Emma Slater, dancing in these busy transit areas while they figured out their next choreography.

Advertisement

Continuing Relationship with Emma Slater

Olson maintains a close relationship with his former partner, Emma Slater, who continues to compete on the show. He observed that professional dancers actually perform more dances per episode after the celebrities are eliminated. Slater participates in multiple segments, including opening numbers, which requires her to dance three times a night during those episodes. Olson joked about potentially joining a future tour, noting that he was unfamiliar with dance terminology like frame just five months before joining the series.

Maggie Sajak Weighs In on Potential Return

Olson's girlfriend, Maggie Sajak, attended the event and shared her perspective on his potential future in entertainment. She expressed that watching him work hard and shine on stage created amazing memories for her. Sajak suggested that Olson would perform well on the show again, citing his experience playing a mobile dance game on his phone. She also mentioned that he has previously spun the prize wheel on the set, giving him some level of show experience, though Olson remained skeptical about his abilities.