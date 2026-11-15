Jackson Olson Credits Maggie Sajak Support After Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Exit

Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson reflects on his Season 35 DWTS journey, crediting girlfriend Maggie Sajak for his mental health and emotional stability throughout the competition.

Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson has publicly acknowledged that the emotional and mental support from his girlfriend, Maggie Sajak, was instrumental in his participation in Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. Olson, who is 29 years old, emphasized that the reality TV experience would have been unbearable without his partner's guidance. He described their dynamic as a vital anchor that allowed him to navigate the intense pressures of the competitive ballroom environment.

The Role of Sajak in Olson Mental Wellbeing

Maggie Sajak, the 31-year-old daughter of legendary television host Pat Sajak, played a crucial role in helping Olson process the stress of the show. Olson revealed that he would feel a profound sense of relief upon returning to his trailer to see his girlfriend. This immediate debriefing period allowed him to disconnect from the high-stakes competition and return to a sense of normalcy. He stated that without Sajak, he likely would have remained in bed for the entire duration of the season, unable to function or engage in normal conversations.

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Olson Season 35 Performance and Elimination

Jackson Olson, who is also identified as 28 years old in some reports, made his debut on the Tuesday, September 15 premiere of the show. He performed a high-energy Savannah Bananas-themed cha-cha to the Spice Girls song Wannabe alongside his professional partner, Emma Slater. Although the duo showcased impressive athleticism and enthusiasm, Olson did not win the Mirrorball Trophy. He was eventually eliminated from the competition, ending his journey on the ballroom floor without the coveted prize.

The Evolution of Olson Sajak Long-Distance Relationship

The couple, who have been together since Olson's time on the show, navigated a long-distance romance across opposite sides of the country. Olson noted that managing their relationship required significant effort and frequent communication. He admitted that while he never previously thought he would want to maintain such intense contact in a relationship, he now values the opportunity to see Sajak as often as possible. This shift in perspective highlights the depth of their connection formed during their time on the program.

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Olson Reflections on Bananas Career and DWTS

Olson expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has received, stating that he never imagined playing for the Savannah Bananas or appearing on Dancing With the Stars when he was a child. The athlete has since peeled back the curtain on his private life, including the nervousness he felt meeting Sajak's father, Pat Sajak. Olson emphasized that every partner is initially apprehensive about meeting their significant other's parents, but the experience was ultimately positive.

Future Dances and Industry Comparisons

Now that the competition has concluded and family meetings are behind him, Olson has shared his thoughts on the current state of the show. He observed that recent contestants are learning two dances every week, a significant increase from the previous standard of one dance every three weeks. Despite the increased workload, Olson remains supportive of his fellow competitors and continues to engage with the entertainment world, reflecting on his unique journey as both an athlete and a television personality.