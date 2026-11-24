Jackson hosts dual events on November 20 and 21, 2026, to honor transgender lives lost to violence. Groups acknowledge 62 national deaths and celebrate living advocates during the annual observance.

Organizations in Jackson gathered on November 20 and November 21, 2026, to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance with events that balanced solemn tribute with vibrant celebration. The dual gatherings served to honor the transgender and gender nonconforming individuals who have died from anti-trans violence while simultaneously recognizing the resilience of the living community members.

National Death Toll And Local Honors

Tracking organizations have recorded the deaths of 62 people across the United States since the previous year's remembrance day. During the events in Jackson, attendees read aloud the names of these individuals to ensure their memories are preserved. The list included the name of Alexis Santee, a resident of Mississippi who passed away a few weeks earlier following a medical emergency that was not directly linked to violence.

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This annual tradition originated in 1999 to remember Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman whose murder in 1998 remains unsolved. The observance serves as a critical moment to reflect on the historical and ongoing threats faced by the community. It also provides a platform to highlight the strength and visibility of those who are still present and active.

Divergent Events And Community Healing

The city saw two separate celebrations hosted by distinct organizations for the second consecutive year. The Awakening Love center, recognized as the first trans-led drop-in center in Mississippi, hosted its event at Fondren Hall. The other gathering was organized by the Transgender Resources, Advocacy, Networking and Services Program, known as the TRANS Program.

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Jensen Matar, the director of the TRANS Program, acknowledged that a "tiff" led to the separate planning processes over the last two years. Despite the divergence in logistics, he emphasized that both groups maintain mutual respect and are aligned in their ultimate goals of serving the transgender community. The split reflects different visions for the celebration rather than any lasting conflict between the organizations.

Celebration Of Living Advocates

The event at Fondren Hall focused heavily on the Black transgender community and featured drag performances interspersed with the reading of names. Laney Henderson, a Black transgender woman and recent nursing school graduate, wore a sky-blue sequined dress to honor her friend Alexis Santee. Henderson noted that she would not simply grieve her friend but would instead celebrate her life as Santee would have wanted.

Love Latonia, the founder of Awakening Love, led a group performance that culminated in the waving of the transgender flag. She described the choice of song as a powerful message that the community is here and will not disappear. The gathering included an award presented in memory of Alexis Santee to Natt Offiah of the People's Advocacy Institute.

Other honorees at the Friday night event included Robin Webb, Jensen Matar, and Sybastian Smith, a Canton-raised transgender-rights advocate. Mahogany Toney, representing a mutual aid nonprofit from Birmingham, Alabama, spoke about the transcendent feeling of being welcomed and honoring the ancestors who paved the way.

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Vigil Of Remembrance And Resilience

On November 21, the TRANS Program held a vigil at Broadmeadow United Methodist Church. The event featured a slideshow of photos and names of the 62 individuals who died from violence nationwide. Attendees seated in the room repeated the names as the images appeared on a screen.

Organizers listed the known causes of death alongside the names. The words shot, stabbed, and suicide appeared most frequently. A report from Advocates for Trans Equality indicates that more than half of the transgender people who died from violence were Black women.

The atmosphere during the vigil was deeply emotional for many in attendance. Some viewers wiped away tears as the names were displayed, while others like Eddie Sharp-Johnson from Gulfport expressed anger at the sheer number of names listed. The event served as a stark reminder of the continued vulnerability of the community despite their ongoing efforts for advocacy and survival.

Both events in Jackson underscored the complexity of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. They acknowledged the heavy toll of violence while celebrating the enduring spirit and visibility of the transgender community in Mississippi and across the country.