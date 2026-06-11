A hearing before Judge Christopher L. Hawkins in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Alabama focused on whether Hawkins will preside over an emergency injunction hearing next week involving a dispute over reimbursement rates paid by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to Jackson Hospital for medical visits and procedures.

Dozens of doctors, nurses, and hospital employees filled the gallery of a courtroom in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Middle District of Alabama to show support for Jackson Hospital during a hearing before Judge Christopher L. Hawkins.

The hearing focused on whether Hawkins will preside over an emergency injunction hearing next week involving a dispute over reimbursement rates paid by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to Jackson Hospital for medical visits and procedures. During the hourlong proceeding, attorneys for both sides agreed that Hawkins has jurisdiction and should hear the case because of his involvement in the hospital’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings over the past 18 months.

For a year and a half, the judge, along with a lot of us, have been trying to save the hospital, so I appreciate that he is treating it seriously. We expect that he will recognize that he does have the jurisdiction and ultimately we hope that he will grant the emergency injunction and will be able to sustain the hospital. Attorneys for both Jackson Hospital and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama declined to comment following the hearing.

Jackson Hospital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2025. Hospital officials have said the facility is running out of money to continue operations. The hospital’s board said it would announce the hospital’s closure on June 25 unless BCBS agrees to provide insurance reimbursements at a higher rate, comparable to what it gives Baptist Medical Center South.

Jackson Hospital is asking that unless BCBS agrees to a higher reimbursement rate on its own, that the court set the preliminary injunction hearing for a date on or before June 25. Keeping Healthcare Affordable While Protecting Our Customers Recent news regarding Jackson Hospital’s potential closure has understandably raised concerns. As a not-for-profit healthcare insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s priority remains affordable for the nearly two million Alabama members who rely on us.

In this challenging healthcare dollar. That is at the core of what we do every day. BCBSAL spends more than $13 billion on medical care for our customers in Alabama, including nearly $5.7 billion to our members. Our role is to ensure those dollars are spent responsibly so that coverage remains accessible for our members.

Jackson Hospital is a valued part of the region’s healthcare system, and that is why we have problems. The reality is that these financial problems are not ours to solve, given that BCBSAL Hospital over the years to increase reimbursement rates and even sought solutions outside of the hospital. Despite these good-faith efforts on our part, Jackson continues to make false claims. Healthcare is too important to be driven by rhetoric or finger-pointing.

Healthcare reimbursement agreements that reflect the services it provides and the needs of the communities it serves. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is committed to working closely with our members for patients. BCBSAL is fortunate in that our members are served by a broad network of healthcare providers, and we will help coordinate care so that our members continue to receive the services they need. We want our members to know we are available to them.

If they have questions, they can call the number on the back of their BCBSAL card. The standard Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama will continue to uphold, and it is our strength that will continue to strengthen healthcare for the future





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