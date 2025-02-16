Head Topics

Jackson Fields Leads Troy to Thrilling Victory, Ties for First in Sun Belt

Jackson Fields Leads Troy to Thrilling Victory, Ties for First in Sun Belt
Troy's Jackson Fields scores a career-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans to a 71-70 win over Arkansas State. This victory moves Troy into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Troy 's Jackson Fields erupted for a career-high 20 points, including five pivotal 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans to a thrilling 71-70 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. This hard-fought win propelled Troy into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference , sharing the top spot with the Red Wolves, South Alabama, and James Madison, with four regular-season games remaining. The Trojans now stand at 17-9 overall and 10-4 in conference play.

Fields's impressive performance came after Troy trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and 34-30 at halftime. The team surged in the second half, taking their first lead on a 3-pointer by Thomas Dowd with 13:57 remaining. The lead changed hands several times before Fields' fifth 3-pointer gave Troy the advantage for good at 63-62 with just 2:01 on the clock. Victor Valdes then sealed the victory with four consecutive free throws, extending Troy's lead to 67-62. Despite a late 3-pointer by Arkansas State's Taryn Todd that cut the Trojans' lead to 69-67, Troy's Marcus Rigsby and Dowd each sank a free throw, ensuring a four-point margin before Terrance Ford's final 3-pointer at the buzzer. This win marked a season split for both teams after Arkansas State defeated Troy 84-78 earlier in the season.

