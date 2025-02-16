Jackson Fields Leads Troy to Thrilling Victory, Ties for First in Sun Belt

Troy's Jackson Fields scores a career-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans to a 71-70 win over Arkansas State. This victory moves Troy into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

Troy 's Jackson Fields erupted for a career-high 20 points, including five pivotal 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans to a thrilling 71-70 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. This hard-fought win propelled Troy into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference , sharing the top spot with the Red Wolves, South Alabama, and James Madison, with four regular-season games remaining. The Trojans now stand at 17-9 overall and 10-4 in conference play.

Fields's impressive performance came after Troy trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and 34-30 at halftime. The team surged in the second half, taking their first lead on a 3-pointer by Thomas Dowd with 13:57 remaining. The lead changed hands several times before Fields' fifth 3-pointer gave Troy the advantage for good at 63-62 with just 2:01 on the clock. Victor Valdes then sealed the victory with four consecutive free throws, extending Troy's lead to 67-62. Despite a late 3-pointer by Arkansas State's Taryn Todd that cut the Trojans' lead to 69-67, Troy's Marcus Rigsby and Dowd each sank a free throw, ensuring a four-point margin before Terrance Ford's final 3-pointer at the buzzer. This win marked a season split for both teams after Arkansas State defeated Troy 84-78 earlier in the season.





aldotcom / 🏆 82. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JACKSON FIELDS TROY ARKANSAS STATE SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASKETBALL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Alabama holds off Troy 64-63, stays in first place in Sun Belt ConferenceBarry Dunning sinks 2 free throws with 1.9 seconds left to give Jaguars the win

Read more »

Troy tabbed to finish second in the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches PollMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »

Troy falls to Kent State in the MAC-Sun Belt ChallengeMontgomery, Alabama

Read more »

Troy Tops Arkansas State in Close Sun Belt GameJackson Fields led Troy with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 71-70 victory against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves were led by Terrance Ford Jr. with 18 points.

Read more »

Could Justin Fields be Lamar Jackson's Backup in Baltimore?Justin Fields' performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers has sparked speculation about his future. Could a move to the Baltimore Ravens as Lamar Jackson's backup be on the horizon?

Read more »

Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson lead Grizzlies past Spurs 128-109 to hold second in WestJaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points, GG Jackson added a season-high 27, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 128-109 on Monday night.

Read more »