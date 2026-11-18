Five Cascio siblings sue attorney Freedman for legal malpractice and fraud, alleging deception over a $17.5 million settlement and confidentiality agreement regarding Michael Jackson.

Five members of the Cascio family have filed a significant legal malpractice and fraud lawsuit against prominent Hollywood attorney Reese Freedman, accusing him of deceiving them into signing a restrictive confidentiality agreement with the Michael Jackson estate. The complaint, lodged in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, November 18, details allegations that Freedman manipulated the siblings by misrepresenting the nature of a multi-million dollar settlement as a mere life rights agreement, thereby stripping them of their ability to pursue public claims of childhood abuse.

Core Lawsuit Details and Deception Claims

The plaintiffs, identified as siblings Frank, Edward, Dominic, Aldo, and Marie-Nicole Cascio, along with Marie-Nicole's husband James Porte, allege that Freedman engaged in serious professional misconduct by failing to disclose critical conflicts of interest. The lawsuit asserts that Freedman, who has previously represented high-profile celebrities such as Rebel Wilson, Vin Diesel, and Justin Baldoni, positioned himself as the family's dedicated advocate. In reality, the court documents claim he was acting solely to protect the interests of the Jackson estate, leading the siblings to sign away their legal rights and agree to sweeping confidentiality provisions without fully understanding the consequences.

Also read Fairgrove Bust Leaves Swanwick Estate Like Bomb Site

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

The Cascio siblings, who grew up with Michael Jackson and once publicly defended the singer as his "second family," underwent a dramatic shift in perspective starting in 2019. They stated that an HBO documentary deprogrammed them from what they described as Jackson's "brainwashing," prompting them to privately allege that the star had molested and raped Edward, Dominic, Aldo, and Marie-Nicole during their childhoods. While the siblings previously claimed Jackson was "never" inappropriate with them, as noted in a 2010 television appearance and Frank's 2011 memoir, they now argue that Freedman exploited their vulnerability and trust to induce them into signing an unconscionable agreement that shielded the estate from liability.

Financial Settlement and Legal Ramifications

Central to the lawsuit is the financial structure of the agreement Freedman helped negotiate, which promised nearly $3.5 million to each of the five Cascio siblings. In exchange for these funds, the siblings were required to never go public with their abuse claims and to release all future legal claims related to the alleged misconduct. The plaintiffs contend that if they had been represented by independent counsel, they would have retained their legal rights or negotiated a significantly higher settlement payment commensurate with the severity of the alleged abuse, suggesting that Freedman's guidance directly resulted in a substantial financial and legal disadvantage for the family.

Advertisement

Estate Response and Future Legal Steps

Representatives for the Jackson estate have dismissed the siblings' claims as a "desperate money grab," emphasizing that the family spent decades affirming Michael Jackson's innocence before changing their narrative. Jackson, who died in 2009, was never convicted or held legally liable for any accusation of child sex abuse during his lifetime, having settled a civil claim in 1994 without admitting wrongdoing and being acquitted in a 2005 criminal trial. Despite this, allegations have persisted, particularly after the HBO documentary amplified claims from Wade Robson and James Safechuck. As of Wednesday, Freedman did not immediately return a request for comment, and the estate, which is not named as a defendant in this specific action, also declined to respond.

Impact on Litigation and Industry Standards

This lawsuit highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding the Michael Jackson legacy and the responsibilities of attorneys representing high-profile estates in sensitive personal injury matters. By alleging fraud and malpractice, the Cascio family seeks financial damages for the position they were placed in, arguing that Freedman's actions prevented them from seeking justice or fair compensation through proper legal channels. The case underscores the critical need for transparency in settlement negotiations and the potential for conflicting loyalties when legal representatives serve multiple interests, setting a precedent for how such agreements are scrutinized in future celebrity-related litigation.