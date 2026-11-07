Jackson County teen sentenced for crash that killed Wellston officer, injured another

A teenager has been ordered to serve time in a juvenile correctional facility after a crash killed an off-duty Wellston police officer and seriously hurt anothe

A Jackson County Juvenile Court judge ruled Friday that the 18-year-old will be "committed to a juvenile correctional facility until age 21" and will lose driving privileges permanently.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on Aug. 30, 2025, a 2014 Hyundai Accent driven by the then-17-year-old hit a golf cart and sent it off the road and into a tree. Juniper was a Wellston resident and four-year member of the Wellston Police Department. The golf cart driver, Brant Derrow, who is also a Wellston police officer, was seriously injured.

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“This tragedy, like so many others, could have been prevented had the teen made the right choice to drive sober,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said. “My heartfelt condolences go out to Officer Matthew Juniper’s family and his colleagues at the Wellston Police Department,” he said. Two shot, killed in Delaware Friday morning in apparent murder-suicide A deadly shooting involving two family members is under investigation after Delaware police were called to a home on Exeter Drive Friday morning.

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The crash happened at about 6:39 p.m. on Kenny Road just north of Presto