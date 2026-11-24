Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes has asked a Hinds County judge to overturn a censure from the City Council after Stokes got into a heated exchange with members of the public earlier this month.

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Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes appeals censure by Aaron Lampley, Mississippi Today November 23, 2026 Days after the Jackson City Council censured him, Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked a Hinds County judge to overturn the reprimand, arguing that the censure violated his free speech rights while defending himself against what he called “fighting words” from members of the public during a contentious exchange over data centers. In a 6-1 vote last Tuesday, the council rebuked Stokes for remarks he made at a Nov. 3 City Council meeting, in which he called one woman a “bitch” and told another woman, who was wearing a hijab, to “take the rags out y’all hair, y’all not Muslim.

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” His appeal, filed Friday in Hinds County Circuit Court, argues the city ordinance covering councilmembers’ conduct is too vague. The ordinance states that council members shall not conduct themselves in behaviour that brings “disgrace or embarrassment upon the city. ”Dennis Sweet III, who represents Stokes, contended during a Nov. 12 press conference that the ambiguity of the rules of conduct absolved Stokes of wrongdoing. Stokes, at his press conference, threatened to sue the council if he were censured.

In his appeal, Stokes argues that the council was enforcing those rules selectively, asserting that other councilmembers have gone uncensured for their own offensive or threatening conduct – although he made no specific mention of any offensive conduct by other council members. Regardless, he also argues, he should have legislative immunity for any comments made during council sessions. He asserts that a clause in the U.S. Constitution protects him.

The appeal argues that Stokes’ comments were in response to “fighting words” during a debate over data centers, in which an audience member, Candace Abdul-Tawwab, said Stokes would “sell his own mother for a dime. ”This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jackson Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, to address a heated exchange with members of the public during a Nov. 3 council meeting.

Days after the Jackson City Council censured him, Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked a Hinds County judge to overturn the reprimand, arguing that the censure violated his free speech rights while defending himself against what he called “fighting words” from members of the public during a contentious exchange over data centers.last Tuesday, the council rebuked Stokes for remarks he made at a Nov. 3 City Council meeting, in which he called one woman a “bitch” and told another woman, who was wearing a hijab, to “take the rags out y’all hair, y’all not Muslim. ”Stokes, at his press conference, threatened to sue the council if he were censured.

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In his appeal, Stokes argues that the council was enforcing those rules selectively, asserting that other councilmembers have gone uncensured for their own offensive or threatening conduct – although he made no specific mention of any offensive conduct by other council members. Regardless, he also argues, he should have legislative immunity for any comments made during council sessions.

He asserts that a clause in The appeal argues that Stokes’ comments were in response to “fighting words” during a debate over data centers, in which an audience member, Candace Abdul-Tawwab, said Stokes would “sell his own mother for a dime. ” We use our own and third-party cookies and similar technologies to enhance and personalize your experience, analyze use of our website, and conduct marketing.

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