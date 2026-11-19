Jackson City Council voted 5-1 to censure Councilman Kenneth Stokes for inappropriate remarks made during a data center debate on November 17, 2026.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the Jackson City Council formally censured its own member, Kenneth Stokes, in response to a series of inflammatory and abusive statements he directed at female constituents during a heated debate over data center development. The council adopted the resolution of rebuke in a 5-1 vote, marking a rare disciplinary action against the longest-serving member of the legislative body. Councilman Ashby Foote was absent from the chamber and did not participate in the vote, leaving Stokes as the sole dissenting voice against the censure resolution.

The Offensive Remarks and Immediate Fallout

During the contentious debate regarding the establishment of data centers in the city, Councilman Stokes engaged in personal attacks against two women present in the chamber. He referred to one woman using a derogatory slur and told another woman, who was wearing a hijab, to remove the head covering with the comment that she was not Muslim. These remarks were captured and subsequently reported by Mississippi Today, prompting immediate outrage from community members and fellow councilors. The council resolved to declare Stokes's comments rude, disrespectful, insulting, and indecent, without imposing any monetary penalties or financial sanctions on the councilman.

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Voting Details and Council Dynamics

The censure motion passed with five votes in favor and one vote against, demonstrating a unified front among the council majority despite Stokes's history of controversial behavior. Councilman Ashby Foote's absence did not hinder the passage of the resolution, as the remaining members proceeded without debate to finalize the rebuke. The vote was met with a smattering of applause in the council chambers, reflecting the relief and satisfaction of those who had long advocated for accountability. Stokes remained in his seat as the vote was tallied, having previously threatened legal action if the council moved forward with the censure.

Stokes Defense and Legal Threats

Just days before the council session, Councilman Stokes refused to apologize for his conduct when challenged by City Council President Vernon Hartley. In a press conference, his attorney, Dennis Sweet III, argued that the censure resolution violated his client's constitutional right to free speech. Stokes personally reinforced this stance in an interview with WLBT two days prior to the vote, stating unequivocally that he had done nothing wrong and would not issue an apology. He arrived at the November 17 meeting after the public comment period had concluded, a move that critics described as an attempt to avoid direct confrontation with the community members he had offended.

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Community Reaction and Public Testimony

During the public comment period, several residents voiced their support for the censure, highlighting the personal impact of Stokes's remarks. Candace Abdul-Tawwab, executive director of the nonprofit Mississippi for a Just World and the woman targeted by the hijab comment, emphasized that Black women should not have to fight for their humanity in local government chambers. Wanda Evers, a Hinds County Supervisor, condemned Stokes as a coward for his absence during the comment period. Norma Michael, who organized a petition for censure after a separate incident involving Councilman Brian Grizzell, stressed the need for citizens to participate in local government without facing humiliation or faith-based attacks.

Historical Context and Political Legacy

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, first elected to the Jackson City Council in 1989, has a documented history of making chaotic and insulting statements that have frequently drawn national media attention. His rhetoric has often been compared to that of President Donald Trump, particularly in his confrontational style and unfiltered comments. The current censure is not unprecedented, as the council censured Stokes in 2003 after he alleged that an unnamed member requested a bribe from a permit applicant. Earlier in the same evening, the council voted against Stokes's ordinance to lift the moratorium on data centers, further signaling a shift in legislative sentiment toward his proposed policies and conduct.