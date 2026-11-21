Jackson Browne opens a sold-out residency at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring his late son with a three-hour celebration of his extensive musical catalog and live performances.

Jackson Browne opened a sold-out run of four nights at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 19. The legendary singer-songwriter brought his acclaimed band to the historic venue for the first of these exclusive performances, marking a significant moment in his 2026 touring schedule.

Browne Reveals Recent Touring Cancellations

During the Thursday night set, Jackson Browne candidly addressed the changes to his recent touring plans. He noted that he originally had a full schedule of gigs lined up for the year but was unable to proceed with them. He explained to the audience that he started canceling those events before deciding to keep the four shows at the Pantages. This decision came after he realized he needed this specific run of dates to connect with fans.

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The primary reason for those other cancellations remained unspoken during the performance but is known to the public. On Nov. 25, 2025, Jackson Browne's son Ethan Browne died of a drug overdose. The Pantages concerts arriving in November 2026 occurred almost exactly one year after that tragic loss. When these dates were announced in July 2026, they represented Jackson Browne's first full-length concerts for the entire year, making them a highly anticipated return to the stage.

A Celebration of Musical Depth and Range

The concert served as a joyful celebration of Jackson Browne's extensive songbook, balancing his biggest hits with deeper cuts from his archives. The performance spread 24 songs across two distinct sets that lasted three hours. Fans responded with enthusiastic support, shouting out declarations of love to Jackson Browne throughout the evening. The singer acknowledged the crowd's energy, telling them they were a sight for sore eyes as he received a standing ovation before playing his first note.

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The setlist demonstrated a wide chronological range, moving from his 1993 album to his 1972 self-titled debut. The show opened with I Do Anything, a track from I Am Alive, with Jackson Browne singing and playing electric guitar while the band joined in. He selected four songs from the 1993 I Am Alive album, the most from any single record in the entire concert. This was followed by Rock Me on the Water and For America, spanning decades of his career in rapid succession.

The Band's Role and Musical Dynamics

Greg Leisz and Val McCallum provided exceptional instrumental support during the live performance. Greg Leisz switched between pedal steel, lap steel, and electric guitar for most of the night, adding texture to the arrangements. Val McCallum took most of the longer lead electric solos, showcasing technical skill that earned frequent smiles from Jackson Browne. The singer appreciated their specific riffs and solos, allowing the musical interplay to drive the energy of the show.

Jackson Browne highlighted songs that he loved but had not performed regularly on stage. He introduced Take This Rain as one of his personal favorites, noting that he had not taken the trouble to learn it for live shows previously. He explained that studio recordings often do not translate directly to the stage. Somewhere's Baby followed, bringing in another hit known from the Fast Times at Ridgemont High soundtrack before the first ten songs concluded.

Political Themes and Future Implications

The second half of the concert opened with Jackson Browne at the piano, performing the fan favorite The Pretender and the mid-80s single In the Shape of a Heart. The performance then shifted to more recent and politically charged material. Where Were You, written after Hurricane Katrina, addressed issues of justice and inequality with striking immediacy. The lyrics questioned the social order, mentioning the Lower Nine and hotels in the Quarter.

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Jackson Browne's return to the Hollywood Pantages marks a pivotal moment in his career, blending personal resilience with professional achievement. The sold-out status of the four-night run demonstrates the enduring loyalty of his fanbase. As the residency continues, fans will hear how Jackson Browne balances his musical legacy with his recent personal history, ensuring that each performance remains a unique and powerful experience for those in attendance.