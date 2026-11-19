Jackson 5 icon Marlon Jackson has revealed he is battling stage 4 prostate cancer, five months after a fall onstage during The Jacksons tour. He says he is doing great and has removed sugar from his diet.

Jackson 5 icon Marlon Jackson has publicly confirmed he is battling stage four prostate cancer, revealing the diagnosis was kept secret for the past four years. The singer shared that he has already undergone the removal of his prostate gland and completed radiation treatment. He emphasized that he is recovering well and maintaining a positive outlook on his health journey.

The 69-year-old musician insisted that he is doing great despite the serious diagnosis. He famously stated, Bad grass does not die, signaling his resilience and determination to survive. Marlon also noted that he intends to remain active for a long time, walking nearly four miles four times a week to stay strong.

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Since receiving the news, Marlon has made significant lifestyle changes to support his recovery. He revealed that he cut out sugar from his diet and remains careful about what he puts into his body. The singer also credited his faith in God and the prayers of supporters for helping him through this difficult time.

This announcement follows a recent on-stage incident during the Jacksons tour in Wichita. The group performed at the Riverside festival when Marlon fell during their rendition of Wanna Be Startin Somethin. Fans expressed immediate concern on social media, fearing the fall might worsen his underlying health condition.

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Marlon rose to fame as an original member of the Jackson 5 alongside brothers Michael, Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine. He played a crucial role in the group's rise to international superstardom and later pursued a solo career and various business ventures. The family's musical legacy includes hit singles and a massive global fanbase.

Michael Jackson's solo career skyrocketed with the 1982 album Thriller, yet he reunited with his brothers for the Victory Tour in 1984. The North American stadium tour was a commercial success but created financial tensions that led Michael to leave the group. The brothers have reunited for performances over the years, including after Michael's death in 2009.

Marlon launched his solo music career in 1987 with the debut album Baby Tonight. He has also appeared in notable television projects such as The Jacksons: An American Dream and the reality series The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty. These appearances documented the family's history and their lives after Michael's passing.

In 2015, Marlon founded the Study Peace Foundation to promote unity and understanding worldwide. He continues to engage in philanthropy while maintaining his presence in the entertainment industry. His recent health disclosure highlights his long-term battle with illness and his commitment to transparency.

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The current Jacksons tour features only two original members, Marlon and Jackie. Jackie, who is 75 years old, recently recovered from knee replacement surgery. The duo continues to perform for fans, showcasing the enduring appeal of the Jackson family music legacy.

Marlon's candid update provides clarity on his health status and addresses previous rumors surrounding the Wichita fall. His message of hope and gratitude resonates with fans who have supported the family for decades. He remains grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from people around the world.