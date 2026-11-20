Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young enters unrestricted free agency. Explore how the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, and Washington Mystics are positioning to sign the All-Star wing for the 2027 WNBA season.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young is now an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2026 WNBA season, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle among contending franchises for her services in the 2027 league year. Although Young's Las Vegas Aces exited the playoffs in the semifinals on June 17, 2026, with a loss to the Phoenix Mercury, the organization's championship window remains open. Young signed a single-year contract ahead of the 2026 season, meaning her current deal has expired and she is no longer bound to the Aces if she chooses to test the open market for a new chapter.

Valkyries Target Jackie Young for Defensive Standards

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase is likely to prioritize acquiring a player who meets her rigorous defensive requirements as the team seeks to defend its title. Jackie Young fits this mold perfectly, offering elite perimeter defense alongside the ability to stretch the floor with three-point shooting, create her own shot, and facilitate offense. The Valkyries could construct a formidable starting lineup featuring Veronica Burton, Jackie Young, Gabby Williams, and Kiah Stokes, potentially supported by Kaila Charles, Kayla Thornton, Cecilia Zandalasini, or Iliana Rupert at the power forward position. This configuration would create a versatile two-way unit capable of competing with any team in the league. Young already shares a strong professional relationship with Nakase and fellow Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes, having played alongside them in Las Vegas, which could ease her transition to the Bay Area.

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Fever Eye Jackie Young as Indiana Native Replacement

The Indiana Fever face a critical roster decision that could make Jackie Young an ideal candidate for their starting lineup. The team desperately lacks a long wing capable of guarding multiple positions, a gap Young could fill immediately. If the Fever choose not to retain Kelsey Mitchell in free agency, bringing in Young would provide a seamless replacement who elevates both offensive production and perimeter defense. Being a native of Indiana adds a significant emotional and recruiting advantage to the Fever's pitch, potentially swaying Young's decision to return to her home state. This move would address the team's most glaring deficiency while maintaining a competitive balance that has been missing from their recent performances.

Mystics Need Jackie Young for Playmaking Infusion

The Washington Mystics have established themselves as one of the WNBA's most exciting young cores, reaching the playoffs with a roster heavily reliant on first- and second-year players. Despite their physicality and ranking second in the league in defensive rating, the team lacks sufficient playmaking and scoring depth to advance further. Jackie Young, who averaged nearly 19 points and 7 assists per game during the 2026 season, would provide the exact offensive spark the Mystics require. Her experience would stabilize the young roster without compromising their defensive identity, offering a mature presence that complements their existing talent.

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Mercury Consider Jackie Young to Revive Contention

Phoenix Mercury management faces uncertainty as they navigate a confusing offseason that includes the potential departure of unrestricted free agent A'ja Wilson and the lack of a clear successor for Satou Sabally, who left in free agency. The team missed the postseason despite a deep run in the 2025 finals and recently bought out DeWanna Bonner's contract to facilitate her move to the Atlanta Dream. If the Mercury fail to retain Wilson, signing Jackie Young could serve as a pivotal step toward reclaiming contender status. Young would pair effectively with Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, providing the missing offensive engine needed to support the team's veteran core and attract further high-level talent.

Jackie Young Market Value Driven by Versatile Skill Set

Jackie Young's status as one of the most sought-after free agents in the WNBA is driven by her rare combination of defensive versatility and offensive creativity. Her ability to guard multiple positions while contributing significantly on the offensive end makes her a unique asset in a league that increasingly values two-way players. Teams like the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, and Phoenix Mercury all have specific roster holes that Young's skill set could fill immediately. Her decision will likely hinge on which franchise offers the best path to championship contention, the opportunity to build around her, or the chance to join a familiar and successful system. The 2027 WNBA season will be heavily influenced by how these teams navigate the acquisition of such a transformative talent.