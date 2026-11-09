Jackie Chan Rush Hour Streaming Success Sparks Renewed Rush Hour 4 Interest

Rush Hour surges on Netflix as Donald Trump pushes for a fourth installment. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker star in the hit buddy-cop franchise that earned over $245 million globally.

Jackie Chan's 1998 action-comedy classic Rush Hour has re-emerged as a major streaming success, landing at number nine on the Netflix Top 10 Movies chart. The film currently sits between Sniper: The Last Stand and The Birthday Gift in the ranking, signaling a renewed global appetite for the franchise that launched Chan into Hollywood stardom. This surge in viewership arrives amid persistent rumors regarding a fourth installment, driven by high-profile interest from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Streaming Revival Drives Franchise Momentum

Jackie Chan, a legendary figure in Hong Kong cinema since 1959, continues to benefit from the enduring popularity of his early American work. Rush Hour originally grossed over $245.3 million worldwide, establishing a massive commercial foundation for its sequels. The plot follows LAPD Detective James Carter, played by Chris Tucker, who teams up with Chief Inspector Lee to investigate a kidnapping case that threatens to escalate into an international incident. The narrative relies heavily on the dynamic between these two detectives as they navigate complex criminal cases while managing their distinct cultural differences.

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Donald Trump Pushes For Fourth Sequel

Interest in reviving the Rush Hour franchise has intensified significantly in 2025. Reports indicate that former President Donald Trump has actively pushed for the production of a fourth movie. Controversial filmmaker Brett Ratner, who directed the first two installments, is reportedly attached to direct the new project. This development has reignited discussions among fans and industry observers who had long accepted the series as dormant, especially given the lack of official updates for several years.

Chan's Conditional Interest Remains

Jackie Chan has previously expressed openness to returning to the role of Inspector Lee, but his participation remains strictly conditional. Chan has stated publicly that he will only agree to return if the script meets high creative standards. While he has not officially confirmed the new project, his past comments suggest that narrative quality is the primary gatekeeper for his involvement. The star's long-standing reputation for performing his own stunts and maintaining high production values adds weight to his selective approach to new roles.

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Critical Reception Validates Streaming Comeback

The renewed attention is bolstered by the film's sustained critical and audience approval. Rush Hour currently holds a 64% critics score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strong viewer retention decades after its initial release. This data supports the theory that the movie has become a staple for casual streaming audiences, rather than a fleeting trend. The chemistry between Chan and Tucker remains a central pillar of the film's appeal, driving engagement on modern platforms.

Next Steps For The Franchise Development

As the streaming numbers climb, the path forward for Rush Hour 4 depends on securing a viable script and coordinating the schedules of its lead stars. While Trump's advocacy has placed the project back in the public eye, no formal production dates have been announced. The film industry is closely watching to see if the renewed fan interest, quantified by the Netflix ranking, will translate into concrete greenlight decisions from major studios. Until then, audiences continue to revisit the original pairing of Carter and Lee.