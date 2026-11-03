Jackie Chan Film The Shadows Edge Arrives on Digital Platforms

The Shadows Edge hits digital streaming now. Watch Jackie Chan in this action thriller available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starting today.

Jackie Chan stars in The Shadows Edge, the new action-crime thriller that has officially arrived on digital platforms today. The film, which received a limited theatrical release on August 22, 2025, is now available for viewers to stream or rent across multiple major digital storefronts. Audiences can access the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, marking the next chapter in Chan's extensive filmography.

Digital Release Pricing and Availability

The digital rollout of The Shadows Edge features consistent pricing structures across the leading platforms. Prime Video and Fandango at Home currently list the rental fee at $5.99, with a purchase option available for $14.99. Apple TV offers a matching rental price of $5.99 for those who prefer their specific streaming ecosystem. This multi-platform availability ensures that fans of the genre can easily access the 141-minute feature regardless of their primary service provider.

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The Shadows Edge Plot and Production Details

Written and directed by Larry Yang, The Shadows Edge blends crime investigation, martial arts, and high-stakes pursuits into a cohesive narrative. The plot is set against the busy backdrop of Macau, where a ruthless criminal mastermind known as The Shadow pulls off a high-tech heist. The Shadow and his cyber-criminal gang disappear with billions, leaving local police struggling to track them down. In response, authorities call in a retired surveillance expert, played by Jackie Chan, for specialized assistance in catching the elusive criminals.

Cast Performances and Critical Reception

Chan builds an elite unit within the film, training its members to track down the culprits using a mix of traditional and modern techniques. The story centers on a cat-and-mouse pursuit between the police force and the sophisticated criminal syndicate. Chan uses his vast experience and traditional tracking methods to help the team investigate, while the operation also relies heavily on modern surveillance technology to anticipate the criminals' next moves. The film features a strong supporting cast including Zhang Zifeng, Ci Sha, Wen Junhui, Zhou Zhengjie, and Wang Ziyi, who contribute to the high-octane atmosphere.

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Box Office Success and Future Projects

The critical and commercial reception of The Shadows Edge has been overwhelmingly positive, signaling strong audience interest in this installment. The film holds an 83% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences have given it an impressive 97% score. It grossed more than $152 million at the international box office, demonstrating its global appeal. The financial and critical success has led to a sequel, which is now in active production.

What Comes Next for the Franchise

Looking ahead, Larry Yang returns to direct the upcoming sequel, maintaining creative continuity with the original film. Jackie Chan is expected to reprise his role as the veteran surveillance expert, alongside several other cast members who delivered standout performances in the first installment. The rapid production turnaround suggests that the demand for this specific blend of martial arts and crime thriller remains high. Fans eager to see what happens next can look forward to more content featuring Chan and the team as they face new threats in the Macau underworld.