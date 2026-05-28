Jackie Apostel Shares Details of Romance with Cruz Beckham

Music producer Jackie Apostel has opened up about her relationship with Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham. In an Instagram Q&A, she shared the story of how they met and their first real date, as well as her experiences as a musician and her thoughts on the challenges of the music industry.

Jackie Apostel , a 30-year-old music producer, has shared the details of her romance with Cruz Beckham , the 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham . The couple began dating last summer after being introduced by their managers.

In an Instagram Q&A, Jackie explained how they met in a music studio and quickly became friends before their friendship turned into something more. They were both working on a writing session and became obsessed with music, leading to a strong connection. Jackie also shared the story of their first real date, which took place at a rooftop cinema with a friend, Stella, who third-wheeled them.

Despite the lack of romantic overtures from Cruz, Jackie acknowledged that the studio session was monumental and that they both knew there were feelings there. Cruz interrupted to defend himself, saying he was nervous, and Jackie admitted that Cruz is funnier than her. She also let it slip that she was currently re-watching the mid-noughties teen drama The OC with Harper, Cruz's 14-year-old sister.

Jackie praised Cruz's recent debut headline tour with his band The Breakers and heaped praise on musical artists for putting themselves out there, despite the constant negativity online. She emphasized the importance of believing in oneself and promoting one's work, but also acknowledged the difficulty of doing so in the face of criticism. Jackie has been a valuable help to Cruz's music career, contributing to his creative process and promoting his songs online.

Cruz has earned a growing legion of fans after releasing his debut single, Waste Your Pain, in 2025, which explores themes of self-love, acceptance, and starting fresh. The track was recorded with his band The Breakers and produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, whose credits include Kim Gordon, Joji, and Charli XCX. Jackie's insights into her relationship with Cruz and his famous family have provided fans with a glimpse into their romance and the challenges they face as artists.





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