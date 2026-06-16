Jackie Apostel Backs Victoria Beckham Hours After Brooklyn's Contentious Family-Themed Advert

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, posted an Instagram Story promoting Victoria Beckham's makeup products shortly after Brooklyn Beckham's cryptic DoorDash advert, which referenced family estrangement. Jackie's visible support for Victoria occurs amid a public dispute between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn's commercial, featuring symbolic props like an unwatched pile of letters and a replaced watch, has drawn massive criticism for exploiting private family issues. His camp accused Harper Beckham's recent attempt at reconciliation of being staged, a claim the Beckhams' friends have denounced as a 'nasty' attack on the teenager. The feud escalates as Brooklyn limits social media interactions following backlash.

Jackie Apostel , the 30-year-old music producer and girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, publicly aligned herself with Victoria Beckham by promoting the designer's makeup line mere hours after Brooklyn Beckham 's controversial advertisement.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jackie shared a video demonstrating the use of Victoria's contour stylus, applying the £38 product to her cheeks, eyelids, nose bridge, and lips to achieve a sun-kissed aesthetic. She directly tagged Victoria's brand, captioning the clip with a playful inquiry: '@victoriabeckham did I do it right?

' This social media move is widely interpreted as a show of support for Victoria amidst the escalating family conflict. The timing of Jackie's post is significant, coming directly after Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, released a cryptic and seemingly critical sponsored video with food delivery service DoorDash.

In the advert, set against the backdrop of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brooklyn smirks and states, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.

' As the clip concludes, a message reads: 'It's complicated. More soon,' hinting at a series of ads that will further elaborate on his perceived estrangement. The video contains several pointed visual elements, including a new watch placed prominently on a coffee table, deliberately replacing a £220,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch that was a gift from his father, David, who played in three World Cups.

Additionally, a stack of unopened letters from home is visible, a likely reference to his refusal to communicate with his family. This imagery follows a recent visit from his 14-year-old sister, Harper, who travelled to his Beverly Hills home to deliver a handwritten note but found him absent. The advert has ignited a firestorm of controversy, drawing widespread backlash from fans and observers who accuse Brooklyn of monetizing and trivializing his family's private anguish for commercial gain.

Comments on his Instagram were sharply critical, with users labeling the advert 'desperate,' 'disturbing,' and 'ironic.

' In response to the mounting criticism, Brooklyn has restricted his Instagram commenting settings, allowing only accounts he follows to leave remarks. The situation has further deteriorated with public accusations from both sides. Brooklyn's camp alleged that Harper's visit was orchestrated by the Beckhams for photographic opportunity, claiming photographers were in place as the letter was delivered.

Representatives for David and Victoria Beckham have fiercely rejected this characterization, calling it a 'nasty accusation' levied against an 'innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother.

' Friends of the family also assert that Brooklyn has rejected all contact from Harper and his grandparents since the rift began. Notably, it was later confirmed that Brooklyn was not even in California at the time of Harper's visit.

Brooklyn's deal with DoorDash is financially lucrative, adding an estimated boost to his already substantial personal net worth of approximately £7.4 million, yet many see the collaboration as a deliberate jab at his family's expense, deepening the public spectacle of a private familial feud





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Beckham Family Feud Jackie Apostel Brooklyn Beckham Victoria Beckham Jacinda Ardern Instagram Doordash Family Estrangement Celebrity Controversy Social Media Backlash

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