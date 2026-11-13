Jackie Apostel and Family Support Nicola Peltz Amid Body Shaming Backlash

Jackie Apostel and the Beckham family support Nicola Peltz after trolls criticized her photo. Brooklyn defends his wife against body shamers in heated social media exchanges.

Nicola Peltz Beckham faced a wave of negative commentary on social media regarding her appearance, prompting an immediate defense from her husband Brooklyn and support from her rival sister-in-law Jackie Apostel. The actress sparked controversy after posting a photo of her midsection while wearing purple scrubs following a hyperbaric facial treatment. Critics in the comments section questioned the relevance of showing her stomach off after a cosmetic procedure, with one user asking what displaying her midriff had to do with a facial treatment.

Family Backlash and Direct Defense

Unlike the warm reception Jackie Apostel received for her fitness posts, Nicola struggled to find sympathy from her estranged in-laws. The Beckham family feud remains a prominent narrative, with no public gestures of support coming from Victoria, Harper, or David Beckham regarding this specific incident. In stark contrast, Jackie Apostel, the 30-year-old girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, posted a photo of her toned abs in black workout gear on Instagram. Her post, which included her indulging in a bowl of popcorn, chocolate, and marshmallows, garnered immediate support from the Beckham clan, with Sandra and Victoria commenting with love heart emojis.

Also read Nicola Peltz Defies Body-Shamers With Hyperbaric Facial Post

Brooklyn Beckham, 27, stepped into the fray to defend his 31-year-old wife against what he described as disgusting behavior from online trolls. He publicly criticized followers who questioned Nicola's weight, labeling the comments as mean-spirited and inappropriate. The conflict intensified after a fan asked Brooklyn if he addressed concerns about Nicola looking sickly. Brooklyn responded with anger, stating, Don't ever talk about my wife. She is absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman's body. It is disgraceful.

Public Stance Against Body Shaming

Nicola Peltz also engaged directly with her detractors, expressing frustration at the hostility she encountered online. She thanked fans who defended her, noting that their kindness meant a lot during a difficult time. One supporter urged the internet to stop body shaming Nicola and others, asking if the trolls were all perfect. Nicola replied, Thank you some people are actually so mean, adding a broken heart emoji to emphasize her distress. She further told her supportive fan, Your comments are so kind thank you I read them and it means a lot to me you are so beautiful, you are perfect.

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This incident follows a pattern of Brooklyn consistently defending his wife's image on social media. Last month, the aspiring chef shared a snap of the couple feeding each other slices of pizza, reinforcing their public unity. He has made no secret of his adoration for Nicola, recently calling her his absolute world in a series of Instagram posts. His dedication to protecting her image persists despite rumors of a strained relationship with his biological family and ongoing speculation about the health of their marriage.

Recent Vacation Photos and Continued Unity

Despite the ongoing social media drama and allegations of a one-sided marriage, the couple continues to project a strong facade of love and togetherness. Brooklyn shared a photo dump from a recent trip to New York City, captioned random xx. The images showed the couple heading out at night, cuddling their dogs, and peering out of a sunroof. Nicola described the getaway as a New York minute that made her heart so full, highlighting the joy she finds in their shared experiences.

The travel montage included details of their business class flight to NYC, with Nicola pouting for selfies while Brooklyn captured her stretching her legs. Additional posts featured a shirtless selfie of Brooklyn and a picture of Nicola strolling in a garden. These updates serve as a continued rebuttal to the negative narratives surrounding their personal lives, emphasizing their commitment to each other amidst external criticism and family tensions.

Ongoing Feud and Social Media Dynamics

The contrast between the support Jackie Apostel received and the hostility Nicola Peltz faced highlights the complex dynamics within the extended Beckham circle. While Jackie enjoys the open arms of David and Victoria, Nicola remains on the outside of this specific familial alliance. This divide adds another layer to the public scrutiny they face, as every social media post is analyzed through the lens of their ongoing feud. The couple's reliance on mutual defense from Brooklyn and external supporters like Jackie underscores the isolation they feel from the broader family.

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As the online debates continue, the focus remains on the individual responses of the celebrities involved. Nicola's decision to engage with trolls directly and Brooklyn's aggressive protection of his wife's body image reflect a broader cultural conversation about online harassment. The incident serves as a case study in how modern celebrities navigate personal attacks while trying to maintain a public image of perfection and happiness.