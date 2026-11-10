Jacket Weather Returns With Cool Mornings, Seasonal Afternoons

Cold front Thursday brings breezy conditions and chance of showers

Quiet, cool and calm tonight with patchy to dense fog early Tuesday. Jacket weather is on the way. Open window weather will continue through Wednesday with cool mornings and seasonal afternoons under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move across the area on Thursday, ushering in much cooler temperatures. It’s really going to feel like Fall... Ya’ll. Patchy to areas of dense fog tonight and early Tuesday.

Also read Alabama Weather: Cool Snap Ends, Warm-up Then Frost Threat Returns

Becoming partly cloudy with a light southwesterly breeze. The pattern continues through Wednesday. The breeze will increase late Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance of showers as the cold front moves through. Less-than-seasonal temperatures are expected Friday, with frost possible Sunday in southeast Georgia.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with patchy to dense fog. Tuesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Morning lows in the 40s and 50s for SE GA, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Highs in the 70s area-wide.

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Mostly clear and cool with patchy fog overnight. Wednesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Open window weather continues. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

Highs in the 70s to low 80s. Looking ahead: Breezy with showers possible Thursday, then chilly and breezy Friday. Patchy frost with highs in the 60s this weekend. Sunrise: 6:49 a.m. Sunset: 5:32 p.m.