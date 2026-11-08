Jackery Red Cross Edition Donates Power to First Responders

Jackery launches the Red Cross Edition of the HomePower 2000 Plus V2. The company donates 10% of profits to support disaster relief and emergency response teams with portable power.

Jackery has introduced a specialized charitable initiative through the launch of the Red Cross Edition of the HomePower 2000 Plus V2 portable power station. This release marks a significant step for the manufacturer, which has long been a pioneer in bringing portable power solutions to the mainstream market. The new edition is designed not only to provide robust energy storage for consumers but also to directly support humanitarian efforts through a structured donation model.

Corporate Philanthropy and Support

Jackery has committed to donating ten percent of the profits generated from the Red Cross Edition series. These funds are specifically allocated to provide portable power stations to rescue organizations and emergency response teams. This initiative aims to bolster disaster relief and recovery operations by ensuring that first responders have reliable energy sources when traditional grids fail. The company emphasizes that the volume of production allows this contribution to make a meaningful impact in getting essential power tools into the hands of those who need them most during crises.

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Charging Mechanisms and Speed

Recharging the HomePower 2000 Plus V2 is efficient and versatile, supporting multiple input sources. When connected to a standard 120V AC wall outlet, the unit accepts up to 1,600 watts of power. Independent testing confirmed that the device can draw 1,590 watts from a wall outlet, achieving a full charge from empty in approximately one hour and a half. This speed maximizes the safe capacity of typical residential circuits without risking overheating. Alternatively, users can utilize solar energy. By connecting up to 800 watts of compatible solar panels, the battery can recharge from fully drained to full in 3.2 hours. Buyers should note that Jackery uses a proprietary solar connector, requiring specific panel compatibility.

Vehicle Integration and EV Charging

The unit supports charging from internal combustion vehicles, though the method varies by vehicle type. A standard 12V outlet typically limits charging to about 100 watts, which is constrained by factory wiring. For faster results, an optional accessory priced at $239 connects to the alternator, allowing the unit to pull up to 600 watts. This method can top up the battery in roughly four hours but requires professional installation and consultation. For electric vehicle owners, the device lacks direct USB-C charging capability. However, it can utilize integrated AC outlets found in many EVs, such as the Tesla Cybertruck. In testing, charging via an EV's AC outlet matched home charging speeds, replenishing the battery in about an hour and a half.

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Power Output and Battery Longevity

Once charged, the Jackery HomePower 2000 Plus V2 delivers 2,400 watts of continuous power with a surge capacity of up to 4,800 watts. Despite its compact size and weight of just 21 pounds, this output is sufficient to run essential household items like refrigerators, freezers, computers, and Wi-Fi routers. The unit utilizes Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which Jackery expects to deliver 6,000 charging cycles. This lifespan equates to more than 16 years of daily cycling, making it a durable option for long-term emergency preparedness. In home use, it can keep essentials running for nearly 10 hours during an outage.

Scalability and Capacity Expansion

A key feature of the HomePower 2000 Plus V2 is its ability to expand its energy storage. The unit includes a special port on the left side that allows users to connect additional expansion batteries. This scalability enables the total capacity to increase to up to 12kWh, which is a six-fold increase over the base unit. This flexibility allows users to adapt their power storage as their needs change, whether for extended home outages or longer remote adventures.