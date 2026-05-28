Jackass: Best and Last Exclusive Sneak Peek and Summer Preview Series

Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek at the latest film from the Jackass crew, Jackass: Best and Last, and include it in their Summer Preview Series. The film promises to deliver more of the same brainless chaos that fans have come to love.

The Jackass crew is back together for their latest film, Jackass : Best and Last, which promises to deliver more of the same brainless chaos that fans have come to love.

Ahead of the film's release, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek and include it in their Summer Preview Series. The film's unique camaraderie and spirit of self-aware stupidity are on full display as the crew gets ready for what sounds like one more round of beautifully brainless chaos. Johnny Knoxville and Wee Man are seen in an electric chair, being electrocuted, which is an incredible sight to behold.

The Jackass franchise has been a staple of comedy for years, and it's hard to believe that it's been so emotionally durable despite its absurd premise. The film's lack of lore, multiverses, or homework is part of its charm, and it's just wonderful to see the most wonderful morons doing the dumbest stunts imaginable. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the crew has in store for them.

Jackass: Best and Last is shaping up to be a wild ride, and it's not to be missed. The film's unique blend of humor and heart is sure to appeal to fans of the franchise, and it's a must-see for anyone who loves comedy. The film's release date is yet to be announced, but fans can expect it to be a summer to remember.

In related news, Collider is also excited to share an exclusive quiz that will reveal which Taylor Sheridan show you were made for. The quiz takes you through a series of questions that will determine which of Sheridan's worlds you belong in. The options include Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, all of which are brutal, complicated, and built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival.

The quiz is a fun and interactive way to explore the world of Taylor Sheridan, and it's a great way to pass the time while waiting for the latest film from the Jackass crew. So, which Taylor Sheridan show do you belong in? Take the quiz and find out





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Jackass Best And Last Exclusive Sneak Peek Summer Preview Series Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Landman Tulsa King Mayor Of Kingstown

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