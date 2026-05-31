Jack Whitehall's Sleep-Deprived Return to Soccer Aid After Arsenal's Heartbreaking Loss

Comedian Jack Whitehall confessed to running on no sleep at this year's Soccer Aid after staying up until 3am rewatching Arsenal's Champions League defeat. Despite his exhaustion, Whitehall maintained his humor and joined a star-studded lineup for the event, which raised over £16 million for UNICEF.

Jack Whitehall 's return to Soccer Aid after a decade-long absence was anything but restful, as he confessed to host Dermot O'Leary that he had flown back to London from Budapest that morning, having stayed up until 3am rewatching Arsenal 's heartbreaking Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain .

The comedian, 37, admitted he had spent the night in his hotel room, reliving the Gunners' penalty shootout defeat, and had been 'crying and drinking' in the process. Despite his sleep-deprived state, Whitehall maintained a sense of humor, telling O'Leary, 'But it's fine, I'm here surrounded by United fans, Tottenham fans, I feel great!

' He even pretended to shed a tear for his beloved Arsenal's loss, with O'Leary briefly consoling him. Whitehall's whirlwind trip to Budapest for the match saw him join a star-studded lineup of celebrities and football legends, including Danny Dyer, Sam Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, and Usain Bolt.

The match, held at the London Stadium, saw England regain the title with a 3-2 victory over the rest of the world, with Jermain Defoe scoring two goals in the space of five minutes for the Three Lions. The event raised over £16 million for UNICEF's vital work supporting children worldwide.

However, Whitehall's appearance at Soccer Aid came amidst a recent controversy, as singer Becky Hill had publicly criticized him for being a 'privately educated nepo baby.

' Hill had called him a 'Wetherspoons Whitney' at the BRIT Awards, and later debuted a song seemingly directed at Whitehall, titled 'Daddy's Range Rover. ' Whitehall, who is the son of talent agent Michael Whitehall, has previously faced criticism for his privileged upbringing and perceived lack of talent. Despite these controversies, Whitehall remains a popular figure in British comedy and entertainment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack Whitehall Soccer Aid Arsenal Champions League Paris Saint-Germain Dermot O'leary UNICEF Becky Hill Nepo Baby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Becky Hill Roasts Jack Whitehall on New Album 'Rebecca' Over 'Wetherspoons Whitney' DigBecky Hill responds to Jack Whitehall's 'Wetherspoons Whitney' comment with a diss track on her new album, addressing classism and privilege. The singer debuted the song 'Daddy's Range Rover' at an intimate gig, calling out the comedian's nepotism and private education.

Read more »

Becky Hill Hits Back at Jack Whitehall with New Song After 'Wetherspoons Whitney' RemarkThe singer addresses classism and privilege on her new album, taking aim at the comedian's background.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Endures Sleepless Night After Arsenal's Champions League Final Loss Ahead of Soccer Aid AppearanceJack Whitehall appeared exhausted and emotionally drained at Soccer Aid 2024 after confessing he flew back from Budapest the same morning, having stayed up until 3am re-watching Arsenal's Champions League final penalty shootout loss to PSG. The comedian detailed his sleepless night of 'crying and drinking' to host Dermot O'Leary in the tunnel, highlighting his dedication as a fan despite his celebrity status. The event marked his return to the charity match after a decade, which celebrates its 20th anniversary having raised over £121 million for UNICEF.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall flies back from Arsenal heartbreak for Soccer AidThe comic, 37, admitted he'd stayed up until 3am 'crying and drinking' while rewatching the Gunners lose on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Read more »