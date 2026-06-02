Eliza Rose has seemingly referenced Jack Whitehall's widely criticized joke about her in her track 'Daddy's Range Rover.' The track is yet to be released, but Eliza Rose introduced it by dedicating it to Whitehall, telling the audience: 'This song, I'm affectionately calling 'Wetherspoons Whitney', but you lot will know it as 'Daddy's Range Rover.'

The six-time BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall has addressed the song by pop star Ed Sheeran's friend, Eliza Rose , after she seemingly referenced his widely criticized joke about her in March 2025 on her track ' Daddy's Range Rover .

' The track is yet to be released, but Eliza Rose introduced it by dedicating it to Whitehall, telling the audience: 'This song, I'm affectionately calling 'Wetherspoons Whitney', but you lot will know it as 'Daddy's Range Rover. ' It arrives more than a year after Whitehall sparked backlash for his joke about Eliza Rose during last year's BRIT Awards, during which he compared the chart-topping singer to the British pub chain, suggesting she was less well-off because of her Midlands accent.

The singer, who has frequently discussed her working-class upbringing in Bewdley, Worcestershire, accused Whitehall of 'punching down' in a post made to Instagram Stories at the time.

'Imagine being called a 'Wetherspoons Whitney' by some privately-educated nepo baby who has a TV show with daddy the showbiz agent on national TV,' wrote Eliza Rose March 11, 2025. 'My parents worked so hard to provide a middle class life for me, even tho they couldn't afford it, no one gave me a leg up, I wasn't near London so I couldn't go to the BRIT School.

So if you associate a Midlands accent with a Wetherspoons that says more about the silver spoon in your mouth, jolly ol' boy.

' Eliza Rose will perform at a series of festivals and outdoor shows across the U.K., including Bristol's Forwards Festival and Creamfields in Cheshire, as part of her third full-length effort, which marks her third full-length effort, and will also be joined by influencer ThisIsMax on her Australian leg of her ARIRANG World Tour, adding an extra Melbourne show. The Australian leg of the tour will feature several other special guests, including influencer ThisIsMax.

Eliza Rose will also be performing at an intimate gig at The 100 Club in London on May 27. Eliza Rose has frequently spoken out about the importance of being true to oneself and not being swayed by the opinions of others, and her music reflects this message. Her lyrics are a powerful expression of her own experiences and emotions, and she has a unique ability to connect with her fans through her music.

The BRIT Awards host, who has been in the industry for nearly a decade, has been throwing musicians under the bus for nearly a decade now, and he feels honored that he's got a diss track written about him. He believes that the diss track is a testament to his ability to make people laugh and that it's a great honor to have been included in the track.

The track is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. The BRIT Awards host has been in the industry for nearly a decade and has been throwing musicians under the bus for nearly a decade now, and he feels honored that he's got a diss track written about him.

He believes that the diss track is a testament to his ability to make people laugh and that it's a great honor to have been included in the track. The track is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

Eliza Rose will be performing at several festivals and outdoor shows across the U.K., including Bristol's Forwards Festival and Creamfields in Cheshire, as part of her third full-length effort, and she will also be joined by influencer ThisIsMax on her Australian leg of her ARIRANG World Tour, adding an extra Melbourne show. The Australian leg of the tour will feature several other special guests, including influencer ThisIsMax.

Eliza Rose will also be performing at an intimate gig at The 100 Club in London on May 27. Eliza Rose has frequently spoken out about the importance of being true to oneself and not being swayed by the opinions of others, and her music reflects this message. Her lyrics are a powerful expression of her own experiences and emotions, and she has a unique ability to connect with her fans through her music.

The BRIT Awards host, who has been in the industry for nearly a decade, has been throwing musicians under the bus for nearly a decade now, and he feels honored that he's got a diss track written about him. He believes that the diss track is a testament to his ability to make people laugh and that it's a great honor to have been included in the track.

The track is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release





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Jack Whitehall Eliza Rose BRIT Awards Diss Track Daddy's Range Rover Wetherspoons Whitney

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