Jack Whitehall jokes about Becky Hill's song Daddy's Range Rover after calling her Wetherspoons Whitney. He reflects on nepotism claims and his apology at an F1 race event.

Comedian Jack Whitehall has addressed the ongoing musical feud with singer Becky Hill, sharing his lighthearted reaction to her new diss track that references his privileged background and past insults. The thirty-eight-year-old entertainer revealed he listened to the song, titled Daddy's Range Rover, to lift his spirits after learning that actor Robert Pattinson had been cast as James Bond.

The Song Inspired By Class Row Gag

The track was directly inspired by a joke Whitehall made during his hosting duties at the 2025 BRIT Awards, where he referred to the thirty-two-year-old singer as Wetherspoons Whitney. The lyrics in Daddy's Range Rover specifically target Whitehall's upbringing, stating that his career opportunities stemmed from his father working in showbiz. Hill notes that people judge her by her accent before listening, adding that she will never be like him.

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Whitehall Apologizes After F1 Race Incident

Whitehall admitted to The Times that his biggest surprise was the length of time it took for someone to write a diss track about him after years of making jokes. He revealed that he apologized to Hill when they encountered each other at a recent Formula One race. The comedian stated that they had a laugh about the situation and that he said sorry to her directly during that meeting.

Hill Resents Nepotism Comments From Star

Becky Hill has expressed resentment toward being criticized by what she described as a privately educated nepo baby with a television show produced by his father. She noted that her father worked in showbiz and helped her get a job with his old boss, contrasting her own efforts with Whitehall's perceived easy access to opportunities. Hill claimed that Whitehall never noticed the privileges he received compared to her struggle for recognition.

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Background On Privileged Upbringing And Education

Jack Whitehall is the son of talent agent Michael Whitehall, who is eighty-six years old and has represented figures such as Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Day-Lewis. He was educated at Marlborough College, which costs sixty-thousand pounds per year, alongside Robert Pattinson and future Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. Whitehall later worked for his father's former boss before launching his own career in the entertainment industry.

Whitehall Admits To Exaggerating Posh Persona

The comedian explained that he historically hammed up his poshness on stage to give himself a voice and send himself up through comedy. He stated that he creates a high-status persona and then undermines it, which means some of his jokes come from the perspective of a character rather than his true self. This admission highlights the complexity of his public image and the source of many of his controversial remarks.