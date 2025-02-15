Jack the Ripper's Identity Revealed After 137 Years: DNA Evidence Points to Aaron Kosminski

After 137 years, the identity of Jack the Ripper may have finally been revealed. DNA evidence analysis of a shawl belonging to victim Catherine Eddowes points to Aaron Kosminski as the likely culprit behind the brutal murders of at least five women in London's Whitechapel district in 1888.

After 137 years of haunting the streets of London , the identity of Jack the Ripper may finally be revealed. Police believe the brutal killer, responsible for the rape and murder of at least five women in 1888, was Aaron Kosminski. The victims, Mary Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly, were found brutally slain, with three of them having their internal organs removed.

This horrific detail fueled speculation that the killer possessed anatomical or surgical knowledge, adding to the already chilling nature of the crimes.The mystery of Jack the Ripper has captivated investigators, historians, and true crime enthusiasts for over a century. Numerous suspects emerged throughout the years, but none were ever definitively linked to the murders. It was the self-proclaimed ‘Ripperologist’ and British author Russell Edwards who made a groundbreaking discovery in 2007. He purchased a shawl belonging to Catherine Eddowes, one of the victims, which contained blood and semen stains. Edwards meticulously analyzed the DNA samples from the shawl. Remarkably, one DNA profile matched a descendant of Eddowes herself, while another matched the descendants of a Polish immigrant who lived in London around the time of the murders. The identification of this male descendant led Edwards to conclude that Aaron Kosminski was Jack the Ripper. Edwards, who has dedicated over 11 years to unraveling the Ripper mystery, stated, “Considering his DNA is on the shawl that was at the murder scene and he was named, I have never considered anyone else to be the Ripper.”The DNA evidence, while contested by some scientists, has provided a compelling lead. Kosminski, born in Poland and later living in London, was known to have suffered from mental illness since at least 1885. Medical records indicate he spent time in various asylums, experiencing auditory hallucinations, paranoia, and a refusal to maintain personal hygiene.Now, the descendants of Jack the Ripper's victims are calling for an official investigation into Kosminski. Karen Miller, a great-great-great-granddaughter of Catherine Eddowes, expresses her hope for closure and justice. “The name Jack the Ripper has become sensationalized... but people have forgotten about the victims who did not have justice at the time,” she shared. “Having the real person legally named in a court which can consider all the evidence would be a form of justice for the victims.”The findings have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, and the attorney general must approve any further inquest into the case. However, Edwards' discovery offers a tantalizing glimpse into the identity of one of history's most infamous serial killers and a potential chance to bring some measure of closure to a 137-year-old mystery





History JACK THE RIPPER AARON KOSMINSKI DNA EVIDENCE WHITECHAPEL MURDERS LONDON 1888

