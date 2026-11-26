George Maguire stars as Jack Sparrow in Secret Cinema's new immersive Pirates of the Caribbean experience, set to launch in London in February 2027. Explore details on the cast and the franchise's future.

Laurence Olivier Award -winning actor George Maguire has been unveiled as the new Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's upcoming immersive theatrical production. Secret Cinema released the first footage this week, showcasing rehearsal footage that highlights the physical choreography and theatricality required for the role. The clip provides the initial public glimpse into how Maguire interprets the chaotic pirate captain, drawing clear comparisons to the style established by Johnny Depp in the original film series.

Immersive Show Mechanics and Cast Changes

Secret Cinema announced the project in May 2026, reuniting with Disney to create a thirty-sixty-degree experience based on The Curse of the Black Pearl. The production aims to place audiences at the center of the action, allowing some attendees to directly interact with sets and actors in real time. Maguire steps into the iconic boots of a character originally defined by Johnny Depp, who received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the 2003 film.

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The immersive adaptation features a complete ensemble of new actors taking over established roles from the movie franchise. Phil Daniels is set to portray Captain Barbossa, replacing the character originally played by Geoffrey Rush. Lily Blunsom will assume the role of Elizabeth Swan, succeeding Keira Knightley, while Harrison Wilde will take over as Will Turner, following Orlando Bloom's portrayal. Additionally, Gleanne Purcell-Brown has been cast as Anamaria, replacing the character previously played by Zoe Saldaña.

Jack Sparrow Actor Performance Details

The released footage captures Maguire engaging in fighting rehearsals, demonstrating the physical demands of the part. Observers note that Maguire is incorporating elements of the same eccentric theatricality that made Johnny Depp's version of the character a global phenomenon. This new interpretation seeks to honor the legacy of the original films while establishing a fresh dynamic for the live immersive format.

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Secret Cinema has previously demonstrated success with similar immersive adaptations, having produced shows based on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Guardians of the Galaxy. The company is leveraging its experience in large-scale theatrical productions to bring the high-seas adventures of the Caribbean to a live audience in London. The production design ensures that the iconic settings and characters remain the focal point of the viewer's experience.

Franchise Reboot Status and Future Plans

The development of this immersive show occurs as Disney navigates significant uncertainty regarding the next theatrical Pirates of the Caribbean film. Reports indicate that Disney is accelerating its efforts to revive the movie franchise, though plans have shifted multiple times. The project previously involved a soft reboot with Margot Robbie in the lead role and a script by Christina Hodson, but those efforts encountered delays.

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that the Margot Robbie project is not entirely abandoned, but recent developments suggest a pivot toward a proper sixth installment. Bruckheimer indicated that Disney is currently in talks with Johnny Depp to return as the lead character. Depp himself confirmed earlier this month that discussions are ongoing, though he envisions the next film as a send-off that passes the torch to new characters.

London Launch Date and Exhibition Scope

Despite the uncertain status of the film series, the immersive theatre production is moving forward on its scheduled timeline. The London run of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure is confirmed for a launch in February 2027. The production is booked for a ten-week run, providing a substantial window for audiences to experience the show.

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Secret Cinema has a history of expanding its successful productions beyond their initial locations, potentially international territories. If the London performance achieves significant commercial success, it could pave the way for global expansion of the immersive experience. This theatrical venture offers a tangible confirmation that the Jack Sparrow character remains active and relevant, regardless of the current status of the major motion pictures.