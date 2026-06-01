Jack Skellington Returns in New 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Manga Series 'All Hail the Pumpkin King'

Disney confirms a new manga series, All Hail the Pumpkin King, as a sequel to The Battle for Pumpkin King. The story follows a young Jack Skellington, newly crowned Pumpkin King, as he plans his first Halloween and seeks help from Oogie Boogie, who harbors secret ambitions. Set for release on July 15, 2026, the series expands the film's prequel lore.

Disney has officially announced a new manga series set in the world of Tim Burton 's The Nightmare Before Christmas , titled Disney Manga: Tim Burton 's The Nightmare Before Christmas - All Hail the Pumpkin King.

This upcoming series serves as a sequel to the 2023 five-part manga series The Battle for Pumpkin King, which explored the early friendship and rivalry between Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie as they competed for the title of Pumpkin King. All Hail the Pumpkin King will continue that narrative, focusing on a young Jack Skellington who has just been crowned the new Pumpkin King of Halloween Town.

With his first Halloween in the role approaching, Jack is determined to prove himself by planning a massive celebration. In an effort to manage the overwhelming task and perhaps mend their fractured relationship, Jack turns to his old friend Oogie Boogie for help.

However, Jack remains unaware that Oogie Boogie is deeply embittered by his loss in the previous contest and is already plotting his own schemes. The first issue of this middle-grade-and-up series is scheduled for release on July 15, 2026, with a price of $4.99 and 32 pages of story. Writer Joshua Pruett is helming the project, continuing the expansion of the franchise's prequel lore that began with The Battle for Pumpkin King, a collaboration between Disney Manga and Tokyopop.

This new installment promises to further solidify Oogie Boogie's transformation into the infamous Boogeyman and delve deeper into the formative events of Halloween Town's iconic residents. Fans can look forward to another chapter that enriches the beloved film's mythology, offering fresh perspectives on the characters' origins and their complex dynamic. The announcement reinforces Disney's ongoing commitment to exploring this unique universe through various media, particularly manga adaptations that appeal to both younger readers and longtime enthusiasts of the 1993 classic.

The series is set to fill in narrative gaps between the original film and the previous manga, providing a more comprehensive backstory for the Pumpkin King and his nemesis. With its focus on themes of friendship, ambition, and the pressures of leadership, All Hail the Pumpkin King aims to capture the spirit of Tim Burton's creation while introducing new layers of depth to the story.

The release date in 2026 suggests a careful development process to ensure the manga aligns with the established tone and aesthetic of the franchise. As the latest addition to the Nightmare Before Christmas canon, this series is poised to be a significant event for fans who have followed the franchise's expansion over the years. It also highlights the growing trend of adapting iconic films into extended narrative formats like manga, allowing for greater exploration of secondary characters and plot points.

The involvement of writer Joshua Pruett indicates a continuation of the creative team's dedication to honoring the source material while pushing the story in new directions. Overall, Disney Manga: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - All Hail the Pumpkin King represents a promising evolution of the franchise's storytelling, bridging past events and setting the stage for the Halloween Town we know from the film





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Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Oogie Boogie Manga Disney Prequel All Hail The Pumpkin King The Battle For Pumpkin King Tim Burton Halloween Town

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