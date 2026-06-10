Jack Schlossberg's Reaction to Madonna's Claim About John F Kennedy Jr

Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy, has found himself in a difficult situation after Madonna revealed that John F Kennedy Jr was one of the best lovers she ever had. Schlossberg has developed a reputation for explosive social media rants, but he surprisingly offered a sedate reply when asked about the disclosure. He joked that he bet Madonna was right, and both men dissolved into giggles. This revelation has sparked a heated debate about whether some family stories should be left in the past.

Jack Schlossberg found himself confronted this week with the claim that his uncle John F Kennedy Jr was one of the best lovers Madonna ever had.

The Queen of Pop indulged in a dalliance with 'America's Prince' in the 1980s, to the purported dismay of his mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Madonna, 64, was recently asked to reveal her 'best f***,' and after insisting she would 'only name dead people,' whispered: 'John Kennedy Jr.' Schlossberg, the son of JFK Jr's sister Caroline Kennedy, was prodded about the disclosure while promoting his campaign for the retiring Jerry Nadler's congressional seat in New York with an interview on Andy Cohen Live.

Although the 'nepo baby' has developed a reputation for explosive social media rants, he offered a surprisingly sedate reply when the query was put to him.

'Here's a random question,' said Cohen. 'When you hear someone like Madonna say John F Kennedy Jr was the best sex I ever had, do you chuckle at that?

' Jack Schlossberg found himself confronted this week with the claim that his uncle John F Kennedy Jr was one of the best lovers Madonna ever had The Queen of Pop indulged in a dalliance with 'America's Prince' in the 1988, to the purported dismay of his mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis; JFK Jr is pictured that year At the time of the fling, Madonna was separated from her first husband Sean Penn, whom she is pictured with in 1988 at a Mike Tyson boxing match at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City Schlossberg stumbled over his words until Cohen leapt to his rescue, gently interjecting: 'He's running for office so he's trying to figure out what to say.

' 'I'm running for office,' Schlossberg concurred, then added: 'All I can say is that I bet she was right,' at which point both men dissolved into giggles. Madonna, 67, leaves fans in HORROR with dangerous stunt at Pride concert in Times Square Madonna paid her compliment to JFK Jr's bedroom skills while appearing in a video for the gay hookup app Grindr, with which she has launched a Pride month collaboration to publicize her upcoming album Confessions II.

She was interviewed about sex by playwright Jeremy O Harris, makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen, fashion designer Raul Lopez and dancer Ivy Mugler from the New York voguing scene.

'Who was your best f***? Who was your best d*** down?

' asked Gutierrez, to which Madonna said: 'I'm gonna only name dead people... John Kennedy Jr.' Her pronouncement came in the wake of the massive publicity whirlwind around Ryan Murphy's show Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette. Schlossberg repeatedly attacked the program in public, snarling: 'If you want to know someone who's never met anyone in my family - knows nothing about us - talk to Ryan Murphy,' while speaking to Mo Rocca on CBS Mornings.

'The guy knows nothing about what he's talking about and he's making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else's life,' he complained. Join the discussionWas Jack Schlossberg right to joke about Madonna's claim, or should some family stories be left in the past? What's your view?

Madonna, 64, was recently asked to name her 'best f***,' and after insisting she would only name 'dead people,' whispered: 'John Kennedy Jr'; the pair are pictured in 1997 Her remarks came in the wake of the massive publicity whirlwind around Ryan Murphy's show Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette; the real couple are pictured in 1995 Schlossberg is pictured this week at SiriusXM Studios in New York, where Andy Cohen asked him about Madonna's remarks on JFK Jr's bedroom skills Schlossberg then hectored Murphy to donate his proceeds from the show to 'some of the causes that John championed throughout his life' or 'to the JFK Library to help keep President Kennedy's memory alive, but he's not.

He's making money. This is not a documentary and I'll leave it at that.

' Last year, when Murphy posted first look images from the show, Schlossberg leapt into the comments to admonish him that he should 'maybe consider DONATING PROFITS TO THE KENNEDY LIBRARY,' to which Murphy replied: 'I absolutely will. ' JFK Jr's six-month runaround with Madonna took place in 1988 during her separation from her first husband Sean Penn, captivating the public. The fling, however, apparently appalled his mother, according to J Randy Taraborrelli's biography Jackie: Public, Private, Secret.

'There are millions of intelligent women on this planet,' said Jackie: 'why must you go out with the only one who calls herself a Material Girl? ' 'Oh really, Mummy,' he retorted: 'who in the world is more materialistic than you? ' After their split, Madonna and JFK Jr retained a friendly enough equation that in the 1990s he allegedly asked her to cover his political magazine George.

'John had this idea of having Madonna pose on the cover as his mom,' his chief of staff RoseMarie Terenzio told People. 'We would dress her in a suit, her signature sunglasses





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack Schlossberg Madonna John F Kennedy Jr Caroline Kennedy Ryan Murphy Love Story

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg warns about the 'genius' way Trump 'programs our minds'JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg called President Donald Trump's ability to program people's minds through social media a 'genius' trait during his congressional campaign.

Read more »

Jack Schlossberg has cringey reaction to Madonna’s raunchy comments about his uncle JFK Jr.The politician reacted to Madonna calling his late uncle the best sex of her life while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.”

Read more »

Jack Schlossberg wears grandfather John F. Kennedy’s tie for ‘good luck’The political hopeful carries the late president’s legacy with him.

Read more »

Madonna's JFK Jr. Comment Sparks Response from Nephew Jack Schlossberg Amid New Brand DealMadonna's candid remarks about John F. Kennedy Jr. during a Grindr interview have drawn a diplomatic response from his nephew, Jack Schlossberg, while she simultaneously secures a new global brand ambassador role with KIKO Milano.

Read more »