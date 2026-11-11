Jack Sabàto Jr. Arrested in Alaska Hit‑and‑Run Fatality

Jack Sabàto Jr., son of actors Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Virginia Madsen, has been charged in Anchorage after a 5:35 a.m. crash that killed Carl Simmonds. The case highlights the legal consequences of fleeing a fatal collision.

Jack Sabàto, son of soap star Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Oscar‑nominated actress Virginia Madsen, was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska, on charges related to a fatal hit‑and‑run that occurred at about 5:35 a.m. on Monday, November 10, 2026. The incident involved a white Chevy Tahoe driven by Sabàto that struck and killed Carl Simmonds near an intersection while Sabàto was reportedly on a late‑night DoorDash delivery route.

Crash and Initial Response

According to charging documents, investigators found Simmonds' body in the road roughly 15 minutes after the collision and declared him dead at the scene. Surveillance footage from the area captured the moment of impact, and the vehicle's registration matched Sabàto's name and residential address. Police later located the Tahoe parked at Sabàto's workplace at around 12:45 p.m., displaying fresh damage to the right front corner consistent with a pedestrian strike.

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The Tahoe was seized under a warrant, and detectives traced the location of the vehicle to Sabàto's home address. A neighbor returned a call from police, stating that Sabàto had been at work during the time of the crash and was not seen in the immediate area afterward.

Alleged Hit‑and‑Run Claims

In documents released by the Anchorage Department of Public Safety, Sabàto allegedly fled the scene but later called the police two hours after the incident. He claimed that he had hit "something" that suddenly appeared in the road while he was "doing late‑night DoorDashing." Sabàto stated that his headlights had gone out at the moment of impact and that he did not want to check the scene because he was uninsured. He said he called the police because he "knew the worst."

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During arraignment the following Tuesday, the judge set a $5,000 bail and imposed a no‑driving order on Sabàto. The court also threatened an additional $5,000 penalty if Sabàto fails to appear in future proceedings. The charges filed in Anchorage Jail Courtroom were leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death.

Family Reaction and Legal Proceedings

Antonio Sabàto Jr. released a brief statement through his representatives after the arrest, expressing sorrow and requesting privacy for his family during this difficult time. He noted that the family was "digesting the horrible news" and thanked the community for support.

Virginia Madsen and other family members have not yet issued public comments on the matter. The case remains under investigation, with the next court date slated for a later session in the Anchorage judicial circuit.

Implications for Personal and Professional Life

As a public figure, Sabàto's arrest may affect his standing in the entertainment industry and his future employment prospects. Legal experts note that hit‑and‑run convictions can lead to significant penalties, including potential prison time, license suspension, and a permanent criminal record that could influence casting decisions and brand partnerships.

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The incident has sparked discussions about the responsibilities of drivers, especially those operating vehicles for delivery services, and the importance of insurance coverage. Legal authorities emphasize that failure to remain at the scene and provide assistance constitutes a serious offense under Alaska law, as demonstrated by the charges brought against Sabàto.