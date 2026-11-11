Jack Sabato Arrested in Anchorage Hit-and-Run Death

Son of Antonio Sabato Jr. faces charges after fatal crash in Alaska; father issues statement on family privacy and condolences.

Jack Sabato, the thirty-two-year-old son of actor Antonio Sabato Jr., was taken into custody by Anchorage authorities following a fatal traffic incident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The arrest occurred at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday, November 9, after law enforcement responded to a serious road traffic collision earlier that morning.

Fatal Crash Details and Victim Identification

Anchorage Police Department officials confirmed that officers and medics from the Anchorage Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Airport Heights Drive and Debarr Road at approximately 5:48 AM on November 9, 2026. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive adult male identified as Carl Simmonds, age forty-two, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Also read Jack Sabat Arrested in Anchorage Fatal Hit-and-Run

Preliminary investigation findings indicate that Simmonds was struck by a vehicle which immediately fled the location without stopping to assist the injured party. The police department has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident and is actively seeking public assistance to identify the driver.

Arrest Charges and Legal Proceedings

Sabato was arrested and jailed on two specific criminal charges related to the incident: leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. These charges reflect the severity of the hit-and-run nature of the crash that claimed Simmonds' life.

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The legal proceedings against Sabato began shortly after his detention on Monday, with authorities processing him through the standard booking procedures at the local correctional facility. The case remains under active investigation as police continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses regarding the events of that early morning.

Father's Statement on Privacy and Condolences

Antonio Sabato Jr., the fifty-four-year-old General Hospital star and Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen's former partner, released a formal statement on Wednesday, November 11, addressing the situation. He emphasized that his family is navigating an extremely sensitive and deeply personal matter while prioritizing the well-being of his children.

The elder Sabato explicitly asked the public and media members to honor their privacy during this difficult time and keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Carl Simmonds, expressing that his thoughts are with them as they mourn the tragic loss of their relative.

Family Background and Public Reaction

Jack Sabato is the son of Antonio Sabato Jr. and actress Virginia Madsen, who dated from 1993 to 1998 and welcomed their child in August 1994. Madsen, now sixty-five years old, has not publicly addressed her son's arrest, though she has previously spoken about the challenges of single motherhood and postpartum depression.

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The Anchorage Police Department continues to appeal for surveillance footage of the area and any other relevant information from witnesses. Interested parties are urged to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900 to provide details that may aid in the ongoing investigation into the fatal hit-and-run.